PORTS
The strike of the staff of the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has been suspended
The outcome of the meeting between the unions and the secretary general of the port authority was positive
Napoli
January 13, 2025
The Campania regional secretariats of Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti have decided to suspend the staff strike of the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea After a meeting that the category secretaries of the three acronyms trade unions had with the secretary general of the port authority, Giuseppe Grimaldi. "The confrontation - announced the president of the Port Authority, Andrea Annunziata - was serene and addressed with due accuracy some questions posed to the center of the dispute. During the meeting, it was agreed that the Istat adjustment of the salary items of second-level bargaining pending of the awaited opinion of the State Attorney's Office, because it appears evident that on this as on the other issues it will not be possible to disregard the opinions of the State Attorney and the Vigilant ministry".

The port authority has specified that of the dates for the discussion and comparison on the new negotiation and, as regards the contract in force, the governance of the Port Authority has further reiterated that the same is not never been questioned, which has already found full application but which, from a purely administrative point of view, the body is awaiting the opinion requested from the Ministry of Education, Infrastructure and Transport.
LOGISTICS
New logistics company GTS Horizon established in Verona
Bari
It was founded by the GTS group and Simone Gatto De Chirico (De Chirico Srl)
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the third quarter, freight transported on Austrian railways increased by +1.8%
Vienna
In the first nine months of 2024 the increase was +1.7%
LOGISTICS
Uiltrasporti, the reverse change of VAT in the budget law is good
Rome
Verzari: we hope that this measure will be made structural in the future
COMPANIES
Circle acquires Telepass Innova's Infomobility and Telematics business units
Milan
The value of the transaction is 6.2 million euros
PORTS
Tender for construction of Albanian port of Porto Romano restarted
Durres
The deadline for submitting bids has been set for February 7th.
SHIPPING
Eukor secures renewal of contracts for exporting cars from Korea and China
Lysaker
The expected value of the agreements is $4.2 billion.
PORTS
PSA Singapore Sets New Annual Container Traffic Record
Singapore
The 40 million TEU mark was reached on December 24th
COMPANIES
US-based FTV Capital makes offer to acquire Windward
London
London-based company develops technological solutions for shipping
OFFSHORE
American Halliburton buys Norwegian Optime Subsea
Noted
European company develops technologies for underwater operations
SHIPPING
Grimaldi took delivery of the multipurpose ro-ro Great Cotonou
Naples
Next month it will be launched on a new service of the group between China and Nigeria
ASSOCIATIONS
Federagenti has appointed 24 "ambassadors"
Rome
They have been protagonists in the profession of maritime agent for over 60 years
FINANCING
Ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, over five million allocated for the green transition
The Spice
Funds for the purchase of electric or hydrogen vehicles
PORTS
In November, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado increased by +4.3%
Genoa
In the first eleven months of 2024, an increase of +1.1% was recorded
PORTS
In the first 11 months of 2024, traffic in the port of Trieste grew by +6.4% thanks to mineral oils
Trieste
A decrease of -8.2% was recorded in the port of Monfalcone
NEWS
Over two and a half quintals of cocaine seized in the port of Genoa
Genoa
The drugs were inside a refrigerated container coming from Ecuador
PORTS
Manca (Sardinia Region): Promises of allocation of resources for the Kalport agency not fulfilled
Cagliari
Urgent meeting requested with Minister of Labor
PORTS
Increases in port fees in the ports of Bari and Brindisi
Bari
Leone: we are committed to adopting measures that do not impact traffic and users
NEWS
Large quantity of cocaine seized in the port of Olbia
Sassari
39 kilos of drugs discovered hidden in a minivan
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
From January Hupac will intensify intermodal connections between Belgium and Italy
Noise
The frequency of the shuttle train between Busto Arsizio and Padua will also increase
PORTS
Port of Ancona, provisional concession granted to Fincantieri plant
Ancona
The new concession will last 40 years
PORTS
PORTS
In November, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona fell by -3.7%
Barcelona
Container handling is growing (+6.3%), but not the weight of containerized cargo (-6.9%)
OFFSHORE
Saipem awarded new offshore contract by Shell in Nigeria
Milan
For the Italian company it has a value of around 900 million dollars
LEGISLATION
Rixi briefly illustrates the port reform
Rome
Creation of a publicly controlled company to manage investments and represent the Italian port system
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Agreement between RFI and RSE for the study of a magnetic levitation freight transport system
Milan
SAFETY & SECURITY
Maritime safety, agreement signed at MIT to simplify verification procedures
Rome
Inspection and certification activities may be carried out by specifically accredited bodies
PORTS
In the first eleven months of 2024, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2.0%
St. Petersburg
Both dry goods (-2.1%) and liquid bulk (-2.0%) are decreasing
