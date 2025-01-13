Genoa Port Terminal, green light for the provisional concession until next June 30

This afternoon the Authority's Management Committee
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea has resolved
unanimously the granting of a provisional concession,
until 30 June 2025, in favour of Spinelli Srl for the areas
of the Genoa Port Terminal in the port of Genoa, after the
concession held by Genoa Port Terminal had been cancelled on
last October by the Council of State
(
of the 16th
,
16
and 17
October 2024).
The port authority, announcing the decision of the
management, specified that "with the issuance of this deed, on
to which the Consultative Commission had also expressed itself favorably
on 8 January, a specific
constraint on the use of areas to be used mainly for activities
of non-containerized traffic in execution of the ruling of the
Council of State, while pursuing the public interest
consisting in the continuity and development of traffic
in the operation of state-owned areas and in the
Maintaining employment in accordance with the opinions
of the State Attorney General. All this in the
prerequisite of the urgency of the measure, pending appeals
before the Council of State and the Court of Cassation promoted
by the entity and the concessionaire, without prejudice to subsequent future
determinations of the entity".