Fincantieri completes the acquisition of Leonardo's UAS diving business

Today Fincantieri completed the acquisition of the
Leonardo's Underwater Armaments & Systems (UAS) business
through the purchase of the entire share capital of the company
newly established WASS Submarine Systems Srl in which the
business line has been conferred
(
of 10
May
2024). The Italian shipbuilding company highlighted
that "the operation represents a fundamental step in the
Fincantieri Group's strategy, focused on further growth
in the naval defence business and on the development of the domain of the
diving, strengthening its position as a supplement
technological reference in the dual field". "Thanks to
This acquisition - the company also underlined -
Fincantieri integrates unique skills in the field of technologies
underwater acoustics and advanced weapons systems,
consolidating its leadership in the underwater sector. Such
innovative capabilities open up new growth prospects in
military and civil sectors, with particular attention to security
critical infrastructures and the adoption of applications and
cutting-edge industrial solutions».
Based on the preliminary agreement signed with Leonardo on 9 May
The acquisition provides for the payment today of 287
million euros equal to the fixed component of the price of
acquisition. The variable component linked to the objectives of
growth of the UAS business line in 2024, for an enterprise
total value of up to €415 million,
subject to the usual price adjustment mechanisms, will be
determined following the approval of the final results of
UAS relating to the 2024 financial year.