The Italian Maritime Academy Technologies has a new technical headquarters

The Italian Maritime Academy Technologies (IMAT), a
training of the seafarers of Castel Volturno, has equipped itself with
a new technical headquarters that is equipped with a
37-metre, 100-tonne control with operating environments
on a 1:1 scale in a 1,500-square-meter room, which is
connected to a machine unit managed by eight operators in
contemporary. The latter, in addition to being connected to the bridge
control system, is also connected to the entire control system
ship automation, to the two engines and related systems, constituting
a real ship system for Vessel's activities
Resource Management (VRM). But the engines are also real: a dual
16 megawatts, 230 tons of weight, connected to the systems
auxiliaries, and a second engine room with a 2.7
megawatts, with the ability to charge 0.5 megawatts of
lithium batteries (the only hybrid engine room in Europe).
"As sophisticated as they are - explained Captain Rosario
Trapanese, director New Development and Strategy of IMAT - le
activities carried out under the simulation regime are no longer enough.
Our idea is to develop the skills
through experiences that are as real as possible,
the commands, equipment and systems available to the trainees
present and future technologies that they will find on board ships".
"For the first time," he stressed, "it has been put on the
a system that allows interaction with real systems:
through software interfaces the motors and all the others
devices may be started during practical tests.'
In addition, the Campania center has also equipped itself with a
Tug simulator which will soon be integrated into the system of the
new headquarters, 32 new classrooms for a total of 3,000 square meters
divided into three plans, in addition to the continuous implementation of the
proprietary software platform through which the center delivers
part of its training offer online. "During 2025
- announced Trapanese - the first plant will be built
to the world dedicated to training, LNG bunkering and
the installation of a "damage control and flooding simulator"
connected to an emergency management system. It is the
first project of its kind to be carried out in Europe. The goal is
to support the competitiveness of the maritime industry
starting from an aligned response, when not in advance, to the
technological transformations in this sector".