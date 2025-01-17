Last year, cargo traffic in Russian ports fell by -2.3%

In 2024, Russian ports handled 886.3 million
tons of goods, with a decrease of -2.3% on the year
previous. The Association of Russian Seaports has
announced that last year the only traffic of dry goods was
amounted to 441.1 million tonnes (-1.9%), of which 188.1 million tonnes
million tonnes of coal (-9.8%), 74.8 million tonnes
of cereals (+6.0%), 55.5 million tonnes of goods
containerized (+10.8%), 42.5 million tons of
mineral fertilizers (+15.7%), 19.0 million tonnes of
ferrous metals (-10.8%), 12.3 million tonnes of minerals
(+26.3%) and 8.0 million tonnes of rolling stock (-0.5%). In the
liquid bulk sector, the total was 445.2
million tonnes (-2.6%), including 267.5 million tonnes
of crude oil (-1.7%), 131.1 million tonnes of
oil (-7.1%), 36.3 million tons of liquefied gas
(+5.9%) and 6.4 million tonnes of food products
(+14,0%).
The total figure for export goods handled is
699.7 million tonnes (-1.9%), that of goods in
imports of 42.9 million tons (+11.0%). The traffic of
amounted to 64.9 million tonnes (-0.5%) and
that of cabotage to 78.7 million tons (-12.1%).
Last year, traffic in the Russian ports of call of the
Arctic region stood at 92.9 million
tonnes (-5.2%), that in Baltic Sea ports to 273.0 million
of tons (+0.6%), traffic in the ports of the Sea basin
of Azov-Black Sea totaled 275.7 million tons (-5.4%),
that in the ports of the Caspian Sea 8.1 million tons (+4.9%) and
traffic in the ports of the Russian Far East was equal
to 236.5 million tons (-2.3%).