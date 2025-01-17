Höegh Autoliners secures two multi-year contracts for the transport of cars

Norway's Höegh Autoliners announced today that it has
secured two multi-year contracts for the transport of cars
by its fleet of car carriers. The company has
specified that the first of the contracts, both stipulated with
leading car manufacturers with whom Höegh Autoliners
has been collaborating for years, will last until April 2029, while
the second will have a duration of two years with an option for
two more. The transport activity established by the two
agreements will start in January and May respectively
this year.