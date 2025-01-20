The executive design service of the reclamation of the seabed of the Molo Italia in La Spezia has been entrusted

Technital Spa has been entrusted with the
executive design of the first operational phase of the remediation
of the seabed of the Molo Italia in the stretch of water in front of the Pier
Garibaldi, in the port of La Spezia, and maintenance
of the same. The value of the order is
100 thousand euros and the intervention is part of what has been agreed
by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
with the Liguria Region and the top management of SCCT - Spezia & Carrara
Cruise Terminal in order to ensure the regularity of the
cruise traffic in the port of La Spezia during the works
(
of 16
December
2024).
The Technital studio will now have to draw up the documents
that will allow the reclamation works of the
according to the project approved by interministerial decree
of 16 December 2005.