Order to Circle for the management of data relating to rail and intermodal traffic of a port

The Milan-based Circle has announced that it has signed a contract with
a Mediterranean port covering two main activities:
completion of the integration of Port Community Services for the
management of import and export goods flows, aimed at the
Early and dematerialized management of the exit visa
(railway) and the evolution of railway shunting,
with the "Rail Management Platform" for the
support for the scheduling of railway shunting operations.
The agreement, worth about 100 thousand euros, provides for a first
phase of the project in which the
a second in which a
connector between the Rail Management Platform and the Shunting module
Optimisation that will enable the single operator system to
share the data necessary to produce the suggestion to the PCS
planning. In this way, it will be possible to improve
the fluidity of rail and port traffic, as well as
Simplify operations and support decisions at the
operational and strategic. And finally a third phase, possible and
dissemination of this activity to all actors
and the entire port system for the massive use of this
instrument.