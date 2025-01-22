The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Northern Region, as part of the Green Ports programme, has published
a new notice inviting terminal operators and concessionaires
port of Ravenna to replace the vehicles
currently operating on the quay (forklifts, cranes, sweepers,
trucks, etc.), with new equipment, with a lower environmental impact.
Until next March 2 it will be possible to submit your
application to win a share of the four million euros
of contributions for the renewal of port equipment.
The incentive can cover up to 100% of the cost for each
proposal selected through a public tender procedure, with a
maximum ceiling of 300,000 euros for each beneficiary.