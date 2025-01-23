Autamarocchi acquires control of Dissegna Logistics

The Italian transport and logistics group Auta Marocchi Spa has
acquired the majority of the shares of F.lli Dissegna Srl, a company
of Rossano Veneto (Vicenza) which operates in the transport sector
with an initial focus on maritime transport to the
Hellenic peninsula and which over time has developed connections
to European markets, in particular to Germany,
Netherlands, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom. Auta Marocchi has made
I notice that Ilario Dissegna, CEO of Dissegna
Logistics, will continue to pursue ambitious
growth and promote the integration of services with
the Autamarocchi.