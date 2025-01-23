AD Ports signs an agreement to build a logistics park at the port of Alexandria in Egypt

AD Ports continues to expand its activities in
Egypt. The Emirati port and logistics group has in fact signed
a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Industry and
Cairo Transportation to Evaluate the Possibility of Developing
and jointly manage a logistics park in Alessandria. Such
The project will be carried out by AD Ports together with the agency
Egyptian Government Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport
(HCMLT) and will initially focus on an area of more than
110 hectares which in a second phase could be expanded by
a further 243 hectares at the port of Alessandria, a port of call
which moves about 60% of Egyptian foreign trade.
In addition, a terminal will be built in the Amreya area
intermodal network connected to the national railway network for the
transportation of goods throughout Egypt.