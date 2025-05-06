Independent journal on economy and transport policy
Hupac will focus on combined traffic on the north-south axis with a focus on high-volume relationships
In 2024, the Swiss company returned to profit despite the decline in volumes transported and revenues
Zurigo
May 6, 2025
Despite the continuation of the downward trend in the volumes of
intermodal traffic and turnover, Hupac will be
returned to profit, despite - specified the Swiss company - the
major challenges affecting the European rail network. The
last year, the intermodal transport carried out by Hupac was
equal to 949 thousand road shipments, with a decrease of -2.6% on 2023,
of which 536 thousand shipments in transalpine traffic through the
Switzerland (-0.2%), 394 thousand shipments in non-transalpine traffic
(-1.2%), 19 thousand shipments in transalpine traffic through
Austria (-45.5%), while transalpine traffic through the
France has almost zeroed out. The company specified that
These last two routes have been affected by the impact
the interruption of the line via Modane and the adjustments of the
network in the north-east of Italy that have led to a strong
contraction of transalpine traffic through France and
Austria.
In 2024, Hupac recorded revenues from supplies and services
amounted to CHF 626.4 million (€669 million),
decrease of -3.3% on the previous year. More
the reduction in the costs of services that are
amounted to CHF 529.1 million (-6.5%). The operating margin
gross income was €60.0 million (+37.6%) and profit for the year
of €9.2 million compared to a net loss of €-6.2 million
Swiss francs in 2023.
By announcing these results today, the Swiss group has
highlighted that "the persistent critical issues
of the railway infrastructure along the north-south axis always put
transalpine combined transport under more pressure"
and that, "without rapid and decisive interventions in the field of political
of transport, there is a risk of a serious setback of the
modal shift'. "Weighing on the sector in 2024 -
specified Hupac - were also the persistent weakness
the increase in energy and traction costs,
as well as structural deficiencies with the inadequate
infrastructure maintenance and poor coordination of
construction sites, resulting in delays, cancellation of trains,
capacity limitations and loss of market confidence".
The company has announced that "currently, less than half
of Hupac's transalpine trains arrive at their destination on time and
about 20% of the connections have to be cancelled due to
external factors. Often both the main and the
are affected by closures at the same time, while
The essential information in this regard often reaches the
operators who are late or do not arrive at all. In addition, penalties
contracts for cancelled trains considerably reduce the
profitability of combined traffic'.
Hupac denounced that "the consequences of the difficult
current situation are evident: from 2022 the volume of traffic
combined transalpine decreased by 9%, while in the same
Freight traffic by road increased by 4%. Without
targeted countermeasures, there is a risk of a regression with respect to one of the
Central objectives of Swiss transport policy. The
early closure of the Rolling Highway (Rola) at the end of the
2025 (announced yesterday by Ralpin, ed. -
of 5
May 2025) is directly linked to the high
vulnerability of the railway infrastructure".
To counteract this modal shift, Hupac is urging
The intervention of the Swiss government: "A decisive lever -
emphasized the company - is the financial participation
extension of the P400 profile corridor on the
left bank of the Rhine, along the Belgium-Metz-Basel axis, as well as
of the Strasbourg-Lauterbourg-Wörth alternative route (motion
22.3000). With the adaptation of the profile of railway tunnels
through the Vosges - explained the company - the axis
Belgium-Metz-Basel would become a P400 profile corridor and
then an access link to the San Base Tunnel
Gotthard for combined transport. The realization of this
infrastructural intervention, subject to time constraints
stringent requirements, requires full funding from the
Switzerland, as it will not bring significant benefits for the
France. This is in line with the practice followed so far
for the expansion of the profile of the tunnels along the corridor of the
four meters in northern Italy. The second corridor of the
four meters thus created in the north would expand so much as
capabilities of the entire NRLA system,
thus creating the conditions for new
transalpine road transport can be transferred to the
railway. Since today about 50% of transalpine traffic
through Switzerland is the links to
Benelux, the lightening of the four-metre corridor on the
right bank of the Rhine should lead to a clear improvement
reliability and quality of the entire system
transalpine combined transport. As regards the
Strasbourg-Wörth relief, the use of hybrid locomotives
(electric/diesel) would represent a more
cost-efficient compared to electrification, which
it is not a priority for France. That
would allow, in the case of large construction sites with
total closure of the axis of the Rhine valley, to divert on the
left bank of the Rhine".
Hupac highlighted that "these measures are fundamental
to sustainably alleviate bottlenecks along the axis of the
right bank of the Rhine, overloaded and subject to frequent
disruptions, and to make the transfer of
of new traffic volumes from road to rail. Equally
important is the rapid construction of additional
reserve north and south of the Alps (motion 24.3339), in order to
stabilize the operation in the presence of frequent inefficiencies
along the corridor".
In addition, Hupac calls for the adoption of targeted financial instruments
to ensure the competitiveness of combined transport
compared to road transport in view of continuous
delays that characterize the upgrading of the railway of the
Rhine Valley needed to ensure an efficient connection
with the new NRLA rail through the Alps, delays that will allow
only from 2045 to be able to count on a railway line
which will allow the circulation of trains up to 750 km long
meters compared to the currently allowed maximum length of 680
Meters. "At the moment - explained the president of the company
Helvetic, Hans-Jörg Bertschi - the sector manages to exploit
only partially the advantages offered by the flat railway.
The target of a 10% increase in productivity remains
therefore out of reach. It is therefore necessary to start a
serious discussion on the extension of operational contributions to the
combined transport beyond 2030. Ensure the
Investment certainty is essential for all businesses
involved in the continuation of the modal shift".
Noting that even in 2025 the market scenario will
promises to be complex, Hupac has announced that it will face the
challenges with a strategic reorientation, focusing on the
two years on combined traffic on the North-South axis, focusing on
on key high-traffic relationships, with the aim of
to operate three or four trains per day in each direction
of these routes, ensuring a more stable offer,
reliable and consistent with market needs. "A
more frequency for each report - specified
Hupac CEO Michail Stahlhut - allows us to
to react more quickly to disturbances and to
offer our customers more reliable planning and
stable. In the event of a train being cancelled, an alternative is
available quickly. At the same time, this model increases
overall efficiency of rail operations, thanks to a
greater flexibility in the use of means and personnel".
