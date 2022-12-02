Port of Gioia Tauro, reduction of anchorage fees to promote traffic

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas Southern and Ionian decided to extend the reduction measure the amount of anchorage fees to support the activity of the port of Gioia Tauro as a port of call for container transhipment, as well as the other ports of Corigliano Calabro, Crotone, Vibo Marina and Taureana of Palmi falling under jurisdiction of the port authority.
The new regulation reducing anchoring fees for the year 2022 allocates for this purpose a sum of one million euros from resources own of the institution. Companies will be able to benefit from the reduction of navigation, lines or consortia of armament carrying out the activity of freight transport in relation to its type of traffic. In particular, a portion of the available sum, equal to 3.5% of the total, is allocated to the refund of taxes anchorage paid by car carriers, while the residual sum will be allocated to the reimbursement of anchor fees paid by container ships and other types of ships.
The benefits will apply to all commercial vessels, but not passenger ships, and are articulated according to specific criteria. In the port of Gioia Tauro, container ships and all other types of ships of gross tonnage exceeding 80 thousand tons will have a 100% reduction on taxes provided for by the measures indicated art. 1 of Presidential Decree 107/2009, while for those of gross tonnage up to 80 thousand tons the reduction will be 65%.
With regard to car carriers only, for those of gross tonnage Over 30 thousand tons has been arranged a reduction of 90%, while ships up to 30 thousand GRT will enjoy a 65% reduction.
The reduction will be allocated according to the criterion of Proportion of anchorage fees paid during the year Solar 2022 by each shipping company, line or consortium armament.