Downturn of Finnlines ' quarterly economic results

In the second quarter of this year, despite the overall growth of rotable traffic volumes and fleet-handling passengers, the financial results of the Finnish shipping company Finnlines of the Italian group Grimaldi have accused a downturn compared to the same period in 2022, according to 2023, which was also characterized by lower prices of naval fuel accompanied by a drop in super-oil prices, according to the company. bunker.
In the April-June period of this year the fleet transported 180mila vehicles (-7%) and 370mila tonnes of other non-unitized loads (0%), 45mila cars not to the passengers (+ 22%) and 180mila passengers (+ 7%). Finnlines filed for the quarter with revenues of 173.2 million euros (-13%), with a gross operating margin of 44.1 million (-29%), operating profit of 22.0 million (-47%) and a net profit of 20.3 million euros (-51%).