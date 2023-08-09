The port of Livorno loses a fish that the port of La Spezia is convinced has taken the bait to its hook
The Labronico port emphasizes that its potential remains intact despite the renunciation of MSC, shipowning cetacean that in Liguria are convinced of having definitively pulled ashore
Livorno/La Spezia
August 9, 2023
The world is full of fish, it seems to justify itself
the Port Authority of Livorno. What you wanted to take
we pulled it up to the hook, it seems they answer from La Spezia. The
"Pinnuto" in question is none other than the group
Swiss shipowner Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a
Water organism nice nice big.
For those who are not aware of the outcome of the joke of
Let us briefly summarize the facts. Earlier this year the
cetacean MSC has come alive in the waters of the port of call
where he intended to feed on Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT),
the terminalista company of the Genoese Gruppo Investimenti
Portuali (GIP) which manages the main container terminal of the
port of Livorno
(
of 9
January 2023). A few meters from the shore, a few days ago the
Pescione gave up his snack, perhaps disturbed by the
scrupulous supervision of the Guarantor Authority of the
Competition and Market
(
of 1
August 2023). A bite that the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, which manages the port of
Livorno, would have gladly given to MSC, considering TDT
the bait useful to attract giant fish and their trades. From
here the disappointment of the president of the AdSP labronica, Luciano
Guerrieri, now convinced that the line would be stretched
(
of 1
August 2023).
In La Spezia they are certain that Balaenoptera Helvetica has made
arch their fishing rod and they are even more certain to
Pull the huge water to land. Today, in fact, in the port of the
Ligurian city has arrived the MSC Nicola Mastro,
a new MSC container ship which, being able to
Carrying over 24,000 TEU, is the largest ship of
This type never landed at the La Spezia airport, as well as the
will be for the port of Genoa where it is expected between Friday
and Saturday. A "monster" of this kind just does not
They had never seen, if not - gnawing - in the photographs of
competing fishermen, and in Liguria are convinced that, now found
The right bait, from now on it will be easier to fish
these giants.
Left empty-handed, Guerrieri is convinced that the
Leghorn waters can still be the natural habitat of these
marine mammals, and in particular MSC which - with a fleet of
775 ships - it is of these organisms the largest of the
planet. Speaking this morning to the representatives of the Body of
Sea Resource Partnership, structure with advisory functions
which was convened for the occasion at the urging of the
trade unions, the president of the Port System Authority
of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea stressed that the decision of
MSC to withdraw the offer to acquire Terminal Darsena
Tuscany "does not change the strategies and balances of trade
of the port of Livorno'. 'Whatever the motivations.
which led MSC to withdraw the offer, and while hoping for a
possible resumption of negotiations - said Guerrieri - the
Livorno port of call keeps its potential intact».
What is the fisherman who, if the fish holder is
vacuum, it is not certain that this is not at all the fault of the
His technique and strategy? "We're not going to change our
approach - said Guerrieri (and it seems to
see it in boots) - and we will continue to work to govern at the
port problems are better».
A trust due, indeed dutiful, must be highlighted, given that
the president of the Leghorn AdSP is aware that if the bait of the
TDT terminal was not enough to capture such a
cetacean, the bait Darsena Europa, the new large terminal
Multipurpose designed by the port authority, will have to
necessarily enticing animals of the same size. Referring
to the Partnership Body of the progress of the project, Guerrieri
explained that last June 24 the institution delivered to the
Commission of the Ministry of the Environment the report of the AdSP «with
the answers to the numerous requests for integration made to us
come from the territorial subjects concerned, 293 in all'.
with the hope of having a response from the EIA Commission within
September. In the meantime - it has specified - the harbour authority is
continuing to carry on with war reclamation interventions
of the areas affected by the construction of the maxi
infrastructure, and has recently contracted the works of
consolidation of one of the two filling tanks worth 25
million euros.
Listing other works in progress to increase the
competitiveness of the port of Livorno, Guerrieri said
that "these initiatives do not exhaust the framework of the works
which we are working on, but I think they give back to citizenship and
to the press a reassuring image of the port, whose expectations
of competitive development somehow disregard the dynamics
commercial companies relating to the interests of large companies
navigation'.
Dynamics in which, with reference to the MSC, Livorno would have
Certainly wanted to fit in. But, it seems to us that there may be the summary of the
Guerrieri's speech, the bait is and will be even more
good and the sea is full of fish. Lost one we will catch
another.
Who is convinced that he has caught one, and that
that has given up taking the bait Livorno, is the port
of La Spezia where MSC ships already dock, but never so
Large. Or rather, to be convinced is the new president
of the Association of Freight Forwarders of the Port of La Spezia, «today
to La Spezia, first Italian gateway port - he emphasized
Alessandro Laghezza - has arrived, after the technical stopover in
Gioia Tauro, the MSC Nicola Mastro, the largest ship
never landed in Italian ports, a container ship that has a
Full load tonnage capacity of over 24,000 teus. Yes
it is an important signal for the port of La Spezia and for the
LSCT terminal because it confirms its attractiveness
of our airport and a strong will of the MSC group of
confirm Spezia as a port of reference for its traffic».
Understandable the euphoria of Laghezza, incredulous of the bulk
of the marine being brought ashore, which enhances the "stopover"
gateway" break, excitement that however does not justify the
downgrading to "technical stopover" of the landing in Gioia
Taurus.
More contained, but equally alive the enthusiasm of
Matthieu Gasselin, CEO of Contship Group
Italy which manages the La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT) where it is
arrived at dawn this morning the MSC Nicola Mastro, which being
More directly involved by the arrival of the Grande Full
Container has clearly benefited from this: "Our
Customers - he commented - are evolving and our commitment is
Support this change and their growth with infrastructure
and value-added solutions. To stay competitive, it is
It is essential to anticipate market demands and the fact that
Nicola Mastro has chosen the gateway of La Spezia Container
Terminal confirms our readiness for the future. Thank you MSC
for the trust towards the Sistema Spezia and all colleagues
for the excellent teamwork in this record-breaking circumstance».
For his part, Laghezza specified the reason for his
state of exaltation, due - as well as by the arrival of the
MSC container rack - also from today's approach to the same
LSCT terminal of the first ship of the CMA's new MedGulf service
CGM and COSCO
(
of 26
July 2023), line - he remarked - that relaunches the
connection with the United States which for the port of La Spezia is
It has always been a reference market for exports. To this -
The president of the La Spezia freight forwarders has specified again - yes
It also adds the trade agreement on tariffs for
container movements and subscribed traffic volumes
between LSCT and the MSC group, "completed - Laghezza clarified -
the shared desire to start expansion work
of the terminal and equip it for new challenges. A theme that has been for some time
It was expected but that finally becomes a concrete signal».
The president of the forwarders of La Spezia specified
that today's result is "the result of a work
system and vision between companies, terminals, operators with the
fundamental role played by the Port System Authority
of the Eastern Ligurian Sea and in any case a first result of
perspective for the growth of traffic in our port".
"But - Laghezza is absolutely certain - we are alone
at the beginning."
Certainly the "fisherman Spezia" has prepared for the
better, and it is continuing to do so, so as not to return home with hands
Empty. But even the "fisherman Livorno" leaves nothing
to the case, preparing equipment and strategies because
The biggest fish in circulation bites on the hook.
It is not to disillusion fishermen, who are good for
make sure you have the papers in order, starting with the license of
Fishing, but today it is the fish that dictates the conditions.
