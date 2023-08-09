testata inforMARE
PORTS
The port of Livorno loses a fish that the port of La Spezia is convinced has taken the bait to its hook
The Labronico port emphasizes that its potential remains intact despite the renunciation of MSC, shipowning cetacean that in Liguria are convinced of having definitively pulled ashore
Livorno/La Spezia
August 9, 2023
The world is full of fish, it seems to justify itself the Port Authority of Livorno. What you wanted to take we pulled it up to the hook, it seems they answer from La Spezia. The "Pinnuto" in question is none other than the group Swiss shipowner Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a Water organism nice nice big.

For those who are not aware of the outcome of the joke of Let us briefly summarize the facts. Earlier this year the cetacean MSC has come alive in the waters of the port of call where he intended to feed on Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT), the terminalista company of the Genoese Gruppo Investimenti Portuali (GIP) which manages the main container terminal of the port of Livorno ( of 9 January 2023). A few meters from the shore, a few days ago the Pescione gave up his snack, perhaps disturbed by the scrupulous supervision of the Guarantor Authority of the Competition and Market ( of 1 August 2023). A bite that the System Authority Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, which manages the port of Livorno, would have gladly given to MSC, considering TDT the bait useful to attract giant fish and their trades. From here the disappointment of the president of the AdSP labronica, Luciano Guerrieri, now convinced that the line would be stretched ( of 1 August 2023).

In La Spezia they are certain that Balaenoptera Helvetica has made arch their fishing rod and they are even more certain to Pull the huge water to land. Today, in fact, in the port of the Ligurian city has arrived the MSC Nicola Mastro, a new MSC container ship which, being able to Carrying over 24,000 TEU, is the largest ship of This type never landed at the La Spezia airport, as well as the will be for the port of Genoa where it is expected between Friday and Saturday. A "monster" of this kind just does not They had never seen, if not - gnawing - in the photographs of competing fishermen, and in Liguria are convinced that, now found The right bait, from now on it will be easier to fish these giants.

Left empty-handed, Guerrieri is convinced that the Leghorn waters can still be the natural habitat of these marine mammals, and in particular MSC which - with a fleet of 775 ships - it is of these organisms the largest of the planet. Speaking this morning to the representatives of the Body of Sea Resource Partnership, structure with advisory functions which was convened for the occasion at the urging of the trade unions, the president of the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea stressed that the decision of MSC to withdraw the offer to acquire Terminal Darsena Tuscany "does not change the strategies and balances of trade of the port of Livorno'. 'Whatever the motivations. which led MSC to withdraw the offer, and while hoping for a possible resumption of negotiations - said Guerrieri - the Livorno port of call keeps its potential intact».

What is the fisherman who, if the fish holder is vacuum, it is not certain that this is not at all the fault of the His technique and strategy? "We're not going to change our approach - said Guerrieri (and it seems to see it in boots) - and we will continue to work to govern at the port problems are better».

A trust due, indeed dutiful, must be highlighted, given that the president of the Leghorn AdSP is aware that if the bait of the TDT terminal was not enough to capture such a cetacean, the bait Darsena Europa, the new large terminal Multipurpose designed by the port authority, will have to necessarily enticing animals of the same size. Referring to the Partnership Body of the progress of the project, Guerrieri explained that last June 24 the institution delivered to the Commission of the Ministry of the Environment the report of the AdSP «with the answers to the numerous requests for integration made to us come from the territorial subjects concerned, 293 in all'. with the hope of having a response from the EIA Commission within September. In the meantime - it has specified - the harbour authority is continuing to carry on with war reclamation interventions of the areas affected by the construction of the maxi infrastructure, and has recently contracted the works of consolidation of one of the two filling tanks worth 25 million euros.

Listing other works in progress to increase the competitiveness of the port of Livorno, Guerrieri said that "these initiatives do not exhaust the framework of the works which we are working on, but I think they give back to citizenship and to the press a reassuring image of the port, whose expectations of competitive development somehow disregard the dynamics commercial companies relating to the interests of large companies navigation'.

Dynamics in which, with reference to the MSC, Livorno would have Certainly wanted to fit in. But, it seems to us that there may be the summary of the Guerrieri's speech, the bait is and will be even more good and the sea is full of fish. Lost one we will catch another.

Who is convinced that he has caught one, and that that has given up taking the bait Livorno, is the port of La Spezia where MSC ships already dock, but never so Large. Or rather, to be convinced is the new president of the Association of Freight Forwarders of the Port of La Spezia, «today to La Spezia, first Italian gateway port - he emphasized Alessandro Laghezza - has arrived, after the technical stopover in Gioia Tauro, the MSC Nicola Mastro, the largest ship never landed in Italian ports, a container ship that has a Full load tonnage capacity of over 24,000 teus. Yes it is an important signal for the port of La Spezia and for the LSCT terminal because it confirms its attractiveness of our airport and a strong will of the MSC group of confirm Spezia as a port of reference for its traffic».

Understandable the euphoria of Laghezza, incredulous of the bulk of the marine being brought ashore, which enhances the "stopover" gateway" break, excitement that however does not justify the downgrading to "technical stopover" of the landing in Gioia Taurus.

More contained, but equally alive the enthusiasm of Matthieu Gasselin, CEO of Contship Group Italy which manages the La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT) where it is arrived at dawn this morning the MSC Nicola Mastro, which being More directly involved by the arrival of the Grande Full Container has clearly benefited from this: "Our Customers - he commented - are evolving and our commitment is Support this change and their growth with infrastructure and value-added solutions. To stay competitive, it is It is essential to anticipate market demands and the fact that Nicola Mastro has chosen the gateway of La Spezia Container Terminal confirms our readiness for the future. Thank you MSC for the trust towards the Sistema Spezia and all colleagues for the excellent teamwork in this record-breaking circumstance».

For his part, Laghezza specified the reason for his state of exaltation, due - as well as by the arrival of the MSC container rack - also from today's approach to the same LSCT terminal of the first ship of the CMA's new MedGulf service CGM and COSCO ( of 26 July 2023), line - he remarked - that relaunches the connection with the United States which for the port of La Spezia is It has always been a reference market for exports. To this - The president of the La Spezia freight forwarders has specified again - yes It also adds the trade agreement on tariffs for container movements and subscribed traffic volumes between LSCT and the MSC group, "completed - Laghezza clarified - the shared desire to start expansion work of the terminal and equip it for new challenges. A theme that has been for some time It was expected but that finally becomes a concrete signal».

The president of the forwarders of La Spezia specified that today's result is "the result of a work system and vision between companies, terminals, operators with the fundamental role played by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea and in any case a first result of perspective for the growth of traffic in our port". "But - Laghezza is absolutely certain - we are alone at the beginning."

Certainly the "fisherman Spezia" has prepared for the better, and it is continuing to do so, so as not to return home with hands Empty. But even the "fisherman Livorno" leaves nothing to the case, preparing equipment and strategies because The biggest fish in circulation bites on the hook.

It is not to disillusion fishermen, who are good for make sure you have the papers in order, starting with the license of Fishing, but today it is the fish that dictates the conditions.

Bruno Bellio
News file
