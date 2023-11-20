The title of DIS admitted to negotiations on the OTCQX ® Best Market in the USA

The company of Friend International Shipping (DIS), a subsidiary of d' Amico di Navigazione which is listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana Euronext, said it had received approval for trading of its shares on the OTCQX ®. Best Market in the United States, as of today. Currently, DIS shares are traded "over the counter" in the United States, in the OTC Pink market segment, managed by OTC Market Group. The OTCQX International Market segment dedicated to international companies is a well-established public market with high financial and corporate governance standards, recognised by the US Securities Exchange Commission. (SEC) and which provides American investors with a more transparent, liquid, and efficient cross-trading alternative than the OTC Pink market. In addition, the companies listed on the OTCQX also obtain a valid "Blue sky" compliance in 37 states of the USA (not available in the OTC Pink market), which allows brokers to solicit orders and distribute research to US investors in such states.
d' Amico International Shipping has a fleet of tankers for the transport of refined petroleum products, chemical products and vegetable oils with transport capacities of between 35,000 and 75,000 tons of gross range.