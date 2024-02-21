Biden signs a bill to increase the cybersecurity of U.S. ships, ports, and coastal facilities

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a decree today
to strengthen the security of ships, ports and
U.S. Coastal Structures, Provision Amending Regulations
in order to enhance cybersecurity in these countries,
Areas. The cybersecurity initiative will be
accompanied by an investment of more than $20 billion
in port infrastructure over the next five years
as part of the "Investing in America" agenda that will be
mainly focused on the provision of safe cranes to ports
American. This follows a recent survey by the
Select Committee on Strategic Competition between States
United and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the House of Representatives,
highlighted the security risks of the maritime sector
determined by the supply of cranes to ports, in particular
ship-to-shore, produced in China, which are
widely used in American ports
(
of 19
January
2024).
The decree gives the Coast Guard the authority to
respond to threats to the security of the Marine Transportation System
national authorities by asking ships and coastal structures to
information systems that could lead to
their safety and that of the ports. The U.S. Coast Guard will be able to
also control the movement of ships that represent a
Known or suspected cyber threat to maritime infrastructure
and will be able to subject them to inspection.
It is also expected that the Coast Guard will issue a
Maritime Safety Directive including measures for the
Ship-to-shore crane-related cyber risk management
made in China and installed in American ports: the owners and
Operators of these vehicles will have to undertake a series of
actions on these cranes as well as on the related
Information Technology and Operational Technology
The measure also introduces the obligation to report
cyber incidents and ongoing cyber threats that
put ships, ports and coastal facilities at risk.
The White House announced that, as part of the
investments in port cranes, the Paceco Corporation, a subsidiary of
Japan's Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding
Co., is planning the acquisition of an American factory at the
in order to produce cranes on the national territory and has demonstrated its
the intention to collaborate with other manufacturing companies in order to
bring back the production of port cranes in the United States after 30 years
United.