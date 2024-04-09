In 2023, cargo traffic in Lazio's ports fell by -5.7%. Cruise records

The Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
has announced that in 2023 the traffic of goods in the
ports of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta decreased
-5.7% overall, i.e. amounted to €14.1 million
compared to over 14.9 million tonnes in the previous year.
After a +3.2% increase in cargo volumes handled in the
first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, in
In the following quarter, traffic fell by -8.7% and then
a decrease of -2.6% in the third quarter and a decline of
-13.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The PSA specified that in the whole of 2023, bulk goods
solid, dragged by a coal traffic in complete
(-970 thousand tons in the port of Civitavecchia),
suffered a decline of -13.4%, while liquid bulk showed a
distinctly positive sign. Worthy of note in the rolling stock sector
- highlighted the port authority - the performance of cars in
policy with a +53%.
Last year, passenger traffic on scheduled services,
With a total of more than 1.6 million people, it recorded a
increase of +10.0%, while cruise traffic reached
a new all-time record of more than 3.3 million passengers, with a
up +52.6% on 2022.
"In 2023 - commented the president of the AdSP, Pino
Musolino - the war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions,
high inflation rates and rising interest rates have
impact on the global economy, and over the course of the year
economic development is increasingly slowed down. This has had
impact on the entire logistics sector and therefore also on the
towards our activities, resulting in a result in the
negative complex, but which reflects the trend that all ports
major in the world have suffered during the year. Suffice it to mention
the three main ports in Europe: Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg, which
reported -6.8%, -5.5% and -7.5%, respectively. Wanting to be
even more punctual, taking into account the significant decline in the
coal, completely beyond our control, the data
of our PSA is much better, marking data
growth, including a significant increase in a
sector such as that of cars in insurance, which for years has seen
Civitavecchia suffers and which instead in 2023 produced a +53%. It is
Of course, you can't rejoice when you find data
negative, but you have to keep your eyes on what you have to do.
can actually be managed and developed locally,
without allowing itself to be distracted or destabilized by geopolitical elements
on which the individual ports have literally no
ability to make an impact'.