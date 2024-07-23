Carnival orders three cruise ships of 230,000 gross tons from Fincantieri

The Carnival Corporation group has ordered Fincantieri to
construction of three cruise ships that will be destined for the brand
Carnival Cruise Line of the American group that will take them in
delivery in 2029, 2031 and 2033. The ships will have a gross tonnage of
almost 230,000 tons and will be powered by natural gas
liquified. With more than 3,000 cabins, the three ships will be the most
large fleet of Carnival Corporation having a large capacity
of almost 8,000 passengers.
In addition, the three new cruise cars for Carnival Cruise Line
will be the largest ever built by Fincantieri and the most
ever made in Italy.
With today's order, this year the cruise group
U.S. has announced five new orders for ships destined for
Carnival Cruise Line: Earlier this year, the
first orders for new-build ships in five years
two other "Excel" class ships that will join the
Carnival Cruise Line fleet in 2027 and 2028
(
of 14
February and 26
March 2024). In addition, the group has recently announced a
series of changes to further optimize the composition
of its brand portfolio and increase the capacity of its
Carnival Cruise Line's fleet transferring a total of five ships
from other brands to Carnival Cruise Line's fleet between 2023. and
March 2025
(
of 4
June 2024).
"We are - explained the CEO of
Carnival Corporation, Josh Weinstein - doubling the growth of
Carnival Cruise Line, our brand that features the largest
profits, to keep up with the demand incredibly
that we continue to record for the company
cruise industry in the world".
"At present," Weinstein continued, "the pace
of our new buildings is a single delivery in
each of the years 2025, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2031 and 2033. Continue
to adopt a disciplined approach to growth, addressing
strategically the new capacity towards the areas of greater
demand at the rate of one or two new ships per year'. Weinstein
specified that the latter order will bring between 2025 and
2033 Group A Overall Capacity Growth
an average of about 1.5% per year. "This - said
- gives us leeway to strategically deliver new capacity
to brands in our portfolio such as Carnival Cruise Line, which
deliver exceptional returns while continuing to act in line with
our responsible capital strategy, using
our significant free cash flow to improve our
our balance sheet, significantly reduce our debt and
continue to transfer value from debt holders to
shareholders".