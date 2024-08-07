Enrico Musso will be the new president of the Genoa airport company.

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
confirmed that tomorrow, on the occasion of the ordinary shareholders' meeting
of the "Cristoforo Colombo" Spa Airport, of which the
port is the majority shareholder with 60% of the shares,
will appoint as Chairman of the Board of Directors
of the airport company, Professor Enrico Musso,
Professor of Transport Economics at the University of Genoa
and director of the Italian Center of Excellence on Logistics i
Transport and Infrastructure (SKIES).
In addition, the Port System Authority will indicate
as members of the Board of Directors Professor Ilaria Queirolo, full professor of
International Law at the University of Genoa, and the lawyer
Alessandro Arvigo, expert in administrative law, services
public and corporate law.