Cargotec's financial performance declined in the second quarter

In the second quarter of this year, the Cargotec Group, active in the
in the production of handling equipment, it has
recorded a turnover of 625 million euros, with a decrease of -4%
compared to €648 million in the same period of 2023,
which have both been adjusted to take into account the activities of the
destined for the disposal of Kalmar, the brand of the active group
in the segment of vehicles for the maritime-port sectors,
intermodal and industry of which the assembly of the
of Cargotec decided to implement the spin-off, which took effect
on 30 June
(
of 1
February
2024). In the second quarter of 2024 sales
Hiab brand, active in the sector of vehicles for
construction, transport and other industrial sectors, with a volume of
of 433 million euros (-11%) and the MacGregor brand,
active in the sector of handling equipment and systems for ships and
offshore structures, with a turnover of 162 million (+17%).
The group's quarterly operating profit was 52
million euros (-34%), with a contribution of 68.8 million from Hiab
(-16%) and with a negative contribution of -8.3 million from the
MacGregor, which in the second quarter of 2023 had posted a profit
operating of 8.2 million. Cargotec closed the second quarter of
this year with a net profit of 31.1 million euros (-43%).
In the period April-June of this year, the value of new
The Finnish group's order intake was 584 million
of euros (+4%), of which 348 million for Hiab (-7%) and 235 million for
MacGregor (+26%). As at 30 June last, the total value of the
order backlog was 1.69 billion euros (-5%), of which 1.01 billion
billion related to MacGregor (+3%) and 676 million to Hiab (-15%).
Meanwhile, Kalmar, who after the spin-off from Cargotec and the
establishment on 30 June of the Kalmar Corporation which is
was listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange with effect from last first
July, closed the second quarter of this year with a
turnover of 417 million euros (-25%), an operating profit of 35.9 million
million (-50%) and a net profit of 31.2 million euros (-44%). In the
new orders acquired by Kalmar totalled 375
million (-14%) and the value of the orderbook as at 30 June last year was
amounted to 925 million (-28%).