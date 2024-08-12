The International Chamber of Shipping shipowners' association,
together with the governments of the Bahamas and Liberia, presented a new
proposal to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the
decarbonisation of maritime transport, with the aim of
achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The mechanism
is based on an annual tax on gas emissions
greenhouse charged per tonne of CO2 equivalent emitted by ships
the revenue of which should be used in part to reward and
promote the production of marine fuels with low or zero carbon emissions
greenhouse gases, including green ammonia, hydrogen and methanol,
sustainable biofuels and new technologies such as those for
carbon capture on board ships, and in part to create a
IMO Net Zero Shipping Fund at the IMO with the
aim to raise approximately $2.5 billion per year for
support the efforts of developing maritime nations to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping. The
fund would be fed with a percentage of up to 20% of the
revenues generated by the implementation of the flat-rate tax.
The proposal specifies that, by way of guidance only,
Initially the tax could have a value of about 18.75
dollars per tonne of CO2 equivalent emitted, equivalent to
about $60 per ton of liquid fuel oil
consumed, an amount that is believed to be sufficient to
achieve the objectives of the mechanism proposed by the Bahamas,
Liberia and ICS
Specifying that it does not express any opinion on the amount of the
tax to be charged to ships, the International Chamber of Shipping
noted that the proposed amount could nevertheless be
sufficient to achieve the objectives. "A mechanism of
Tax-based greenhouse gas pricing
flat rate on GHG emissions and a feebate element - ha
highlighted the Secretary General of the ICS, Guy Platten - will be
essential to foster rapid development and rapid diffusion
of green marine fuels. To incentivize production and use
of green marine fuels - specified Platten - our proposal
includes a carefully researched feebate mechanism, which is
neutral with regard to fuel, to incentivise the reduction of
up to 100 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year
during the first five years. This will help reduce
risk in investment decisions and will allow
shipping to quickly reach the take-off phase in use
of green marine fuels, which are urgently needed given the
that their current availability is practically equal
to zero".
Mr Platten also stressed the importance of establishing a
flat-rate tax valid for all ships: 'in addition to the
implications for the achievement of the objectives of the United Nations
United on Climate Change - he explained - any failure to
Agreement on a fixed greenhouse gas tariff applicable to all
ships globally would also lead to a proliferation of
piecemeal and unilateral greenhouse gas tariffs applied to the
shipping worldwide, regionally and/or nationally, with
resulting regulatory chaos, economic inefficiencies, shock risks
and disruption of maritime commercial traffic, and
to the authority of the IMO as the global regulator of
shipping. For the IMO - Platten further specified - a mechanism of
Pricing of marine greenhouse gas emissions
means that all ships should contribute to the pricing
GHG emissions in a fair manner based on their actual GHG emissions
greenhouse gases, in line with the principles of fair competition and "those who
polluter pays'".