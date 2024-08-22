Attack on a Greek Suezmax tanker in the Red Sea

Yesterday, while transiting the Red Sea, the tanker Suezmax
Sounion
, which is part of the fleet of the Athenian Delta
Tankers, suffered an attack attributed to Yemeni Houthi rebels
and confirmed by the UK Maritime Trade Organisation (UKMTO)
which announced that it had received communication from the oil tanker of
an explosion and the subsequent impact of a bullet.
The Greek Minister for Maritime Activities and Maritime Affairs.
Island policy, Christos Stylianides, confirmed the attack
to the ship, under the Greek flag and with a crew of 25 seafarers from
foreign nationality, which occurred while the Sounion
it was located 72 nautical miles west of Hodeidah. Specifying
that the attack caused damage to the ship while the crew did not
suffered consequences, Stylianides denounced that the attack
'constitutes a flagrant breach of the rule of law
and a serious threat to the safety of navigation
international competition". In addition, the minister stressed that "these
actions endanger the lives of seafarers and disrupt the
Free movement of goods through crucial corridors
seafarers'.