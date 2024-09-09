ZIM enters into a long-term operational cooperation agreement with MSC

The Israeli container shipping company ZIM has
Announced today a long-term operational cooperation agreement
with MSC relating to trade between Asia and the East Coast of the USA
and between Asia and the US Gulf and, specifically, to both routes
through the Suez Canal and through the Panama Canal, which
The agreement will enter into force next February at the end of the agreement
2M between MSC and the Danish Maersk Line, when the first company
will activate its own autonomous service network and an agreement
of slot exchanges with the new Premier Alliance formed by the
HMM, ONE and Yang Ming companies
(
of 9
September
2024).