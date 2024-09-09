The new coordinators of seven of the nine European TEN-T transport corridors have been appointed

The European Commission has appointed the new
coordinators who will be responsible for seven of the nine corridors of
TEN-T transport and the appointment of two
coordinators responsible for their priorities
horizontal traffic management system, i.e. the European Traffic Management System
(ERTMS) and the European Maritime Space (EMS). All
mandates are four years, renewable, and start today. Other
two TEN-T coordinators who will be responsible for the corridor
Baltic Sea-Black Sea-Aegean Sea and the Rhine-Danube
They will be designated and appointed early next year.
The four new European coordinators responsible for the corridors
that interest Italy are Pawel Wojciechowski for the corridor
Rhine-Alps that from the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp passes through the
of Domodossola and Chiasso and arrives at the port of Genoa, Anne Elisabet
Jensen for the Baltic-Adriatic corridor which has its terminus in the south in the
ports of Trieste, Venice and Ravenna, Pat Cox for the corridor
Scandinavian-Mediterranean that from the Brenner pass passes through
Trento, Verona, Bologna, Florence, Livorno and Rome arriving in Naples,
Bari, Catanzaro, Messina and Palermo to reach Malta by sea, and
Mathieu Grosch for the Mediterranean corridor that from the coasts of
Spain and France crosses the Alps and northern Italy
they arrive in Slovenia and Croatia and then in Hungary.
The other three new coordinators are Carlo Secchi (corridor
Atlantic), Catherine Trautmann (North Sea-Baltic corridor) and
Marian-Jean Marinescu (Eastern Corridor-Eastern Mediterranean).
In addition, the coordinators appointed for ERTMS and EMS are
Matthias Ruete and Gesine Meissner respectively.