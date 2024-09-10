HMM will invest approximately $17.5 billion by 2030 to increase its competitiveness

South Korean shipping company HMM to invest 23.5
trillions of won ($17.5 billion) by 2030 for
increase their competitiveness and make a leap into
forward as a Korean global logistics enterprise. The investment,
announced today by the Seoul-based company, is also part of the
the renewal of cooperation with the maritime carriers ONE and Yang
Ming announced yesterday by the three partners who have decided to change the
name of their understanding from THE Alliance to Premier Alliance, and
to collaborate on various world routes also with the company
MSC, which in turn has decided to cooperate with
Israel's ZIM
(
of 9
and 9
September 2024).
Announcing the investment plan, HMM highlighted that the
renewal of the agreement with ONE and Yang Ming will lead to a
Increase in the number of scheduled services operated worldwide
from the alliance that will rise from the current 26 under THE
Alliance to 30 with the new Premier Alliance, with a significant
strengthening of links with Europe that will rise from the
current eight (four with Northern Europe and four with the
Mediterranean) to 11 (six with Northern Europe and five with the
Mediterranean).
Of the 23.5 trillion won under the plan, 12.7 billion will be
invested in the container transport segment, 5.6 billion in
bulk transport, 4.2 billion in the
integrated logistics and a billion in performance improvement
environmental and digital technologies. In addition, more than 60% of the total
investment funds, i.e. 14.4 billion won, will be aimed at
development of environmentally friendly activities under the
of zero emissions.
With regard to investments in the container business, HMM
plans to spend 11 billion won on fleet expansion
the number of which will rise to 130 ships (including 70 to zero or
low carbon footprint) for total hold capacity
equal to 1.55 million TEU containers, a fleet that is currently
consisting of about 80 ships for a cargo capacity of
870 thousand TEUs. In addition, 1.7 trillion won will be invested
in the purchase of containers.
The 5.6 trillion won allocated to the transport segment
bulk shipping will be used to expand the existing
fleet, which consists of 36 ships with a capacity of
of 6.34 million deadweight tons, bringing it
to 110 ships for a total capacity of 12.56 million tons
Gross. The South Korean company specified that these
investments will be aimed at creating a stable portfolio of ships
that is not focused on a specific market, pursuing a
diversification of activities and entering the
environmentally friendly energy transport by quickly securing shares of
market in this business.
The 4.2 billion earmarked for the expansion of
integrated logistics will be invested in new port terminals and
structures suitable for supporting the expansion of the network of
containerized sea freight.
Finally, 900 billion won for the optimization of
environmental and digital performance will be invested in the renewal
ships, for example with engine retrofitting, and for
Ensure the company has a supply chain for procurement
of ecological fuels, while 100 billion will be invested in the
creation of a digital-based organizational system.