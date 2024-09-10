Five Italian ports are part of Gemini Cooperation's network of containerized maritime services

Today, the shipping companies Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk have
announced an update of the network of scheduled services that
will become operational in February 2025 in conjunction with
the entry into force of their new collaboration agreement
long-term operational operation called Gemini Cooperation
(
of 17
January
2024). The network will consist of a network of
27-29 primary scheduled services and 30 shuttle services
infra-regional. Unlike what was announced at the beginning of
this year
(
of 18
January
2024), there will be five instead of four ports
touched by the Gemini Cooperation network, which in addition to
Genoa, Livorno, Trieste and Vado Ligure will also make stopovers
at the port of La Spezia.
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk presented two configurations of the
Gemini Cooperation's new network with services in transit in the
Suez Canal or with services that circumnavigate Africa
passing around the Cape of Good Hope in case the
ongoing crisis in the Red Sea that prevents the use of the
of Egyptian water. In both cases, the number of
scheduled services that will touch Italian ports, a total of nine,
including four primary services via Suez (or three via Good Hope) and
five shuttle services via Good Hope or via Suez.
In particular, at the port of Genoa, the main primary port
Italian port of call in the Gemini Cooperation network, will land
a total of four services (three via Buona Speranza), of which
two that will connect Asia with the Mediterranean and Europe with the
North America (both primary via Suez or Good Hope), one
connecting Europe with the Middle East/India
via Suez and a shuttle service that will connect the port of
Ligurian capital with Tanger Med and Algeciras. At the port of Vado Ligure
two services will arrive: a primary one that will connect the Middle
East/India with the western Mediterranean via Suez or one
that will connect the Red Sea with the Mediterranean
always via Suez and a shuttle service that will connect
the port of call with Livorno and the Spanish ports of Valencia and Algeciras and the
Moroccan port of Tanger Med.
The other three Italian ports in the network will be called by
shuttle services: the line that
will connect the airport with Tanger Med, Algeciras, Barcelona and
Fos; in Livorno the shuttle will be taken up and will also touch
Livorno, Valencia, Tanger Med, Algeciras and Vado Ligure; in Trieste
will take the shuttle line that will connect the port
Julian with the Egyptian one in Port Said.