UNCTAD, a modest growth of +2% in world maritime transport is expected in 2024

In 2023, global trade by sea is
increased by +2.4% on the previous year having amounted to 12.29
billion tons, while growth is expected in 2024
Modest shipping at +2% driven by demand
of bulk raw materials such as iron ore, coal
and cereals together with containerized goods. The forecast is
contained in the "Maritime Transport Report 2024"
presented today by the United Nations Conference on Trade and
Development (UNCTAD).
With regard to containerized maritime traffic only, the
report notes that if in 2023 this transport flow is
growth of only +0.3%, in 2024 the recovery should be more
with an expected increase of +3.5%, even if growth at
In the long term, the document notes, it will depend on how the
shipping sector will adapt to the current crises, as
the war in Ukraine and the increase in geopolitical tensions in
Middle East. In addition, the UNCTAD report notes that if in the
2023 the hold capacity of container ships is
up +8.2%, the interruptions in progress on primary routes
maritime routes, with the consequent lengthening of the routes traveled
from ships, have temporarily increased the demand for
tonnage helping to alleviate the problem of excess tonnage
offer. However, if the disruptions to the routes cease, the
imbalance between supply and demand could lead to an excess of
container fleet capacity.