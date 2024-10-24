In Venice, an agreement has been reached for the tender relating to the temporary work administration service in the port

In Venice, an agreement was reached for the relative tender
to the temporary work supply service in the port that
had been challenged by the workers' representatives and had
caused the strike that had been going on for eight days by the employees of the
New Venice Port Workers Company. Explaining that "since
last Friday the System Authority worked,
together with Assoporti, to better manage the discussions with the
representatives of trade unions and with ANCIP,
The national association representing workers' companies
the president of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio,
announced that "as early as last Sunday, the Port Authority had
formally communicated and transmitted to the national unions and
territorial areas, to Assoporti and ANCIP the clarifications that have become necessary
on some aspects of the specifications of national importance. The
clarifications, which are also necessary because of the numerous
exploitations - underlined Di Blasio - have shown
that: there has never been any attempt to upset the
Law 84/94, the social clause has always been present in the
Tender to protect workers, there has been no opening
to the individual call or to the hourly rate. The dialogue
with the trade unions it was therefore fruitful and
and has made it possible to clarify the various aspects, in a path
which has seen the important support of the Venice Port Community, which
He brought the point of view of terminal operators. A last meeting
decisive meeting held yesterday with ANCIP and Assoporti - he added -
made it possible to refine some further aspects that improve
the overall system. We have also improved the dutiful
collaboration mechanism between the companies that will be awarded
the service in Venice and Chioggia, in compliance with the law and in
unitary vision of the port system of Veneto".
The president of the Port Authority specified that, therefore, "the
tender procedure shall neither be revoked nor
Canceled. The contracting authority - he clarified - will bring
those additions to the special tender specifications that allow
to better clarify the specific points of a contractual nature
union; these additions will then be published on the
e-procurement platform, as well as in the
"Transparent administration" of the official website
of the Authority. As a result of the publication of these
additions/clarifications, the terms will simply be reopened
of the tender procedure, with the allocation of an additional 45 days,
to the economic operators concerned, to submit their
offer. After ratification in the union assembly
at the NCLP this morning, we will return to work".
Di Blasio concluded by highlighting that it is "a
a very important signal for the port of Venice that once again
"port system", for the workers who
thus see the launch of the new call for proposals materialize and for the
our terminals that need to welcome ships again".