Port of Ancona, release of the provisional concession to the Fincantieri shipyard

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Central Adriatic Sea has approved the release of the
provisional concession to the Fincantieri shipyard, expired
on 17 November, pending the procedure that will lead to the
issuance of the final one for a duration of forty years. Act that gives
Confirmation of plant development plans as planned
by the program agreement between Fincantieri and the Italian Banking Authority
Sistema Sortuale, signed on 13 November 2023, with the aim of
increase the existing port infrastructures,
equipment, dry dock, technological and
to be used for the construction of naval units
of larger size and tonnage, both in the cruise sector
and mercantile. The value of the planned investment project is
of 80 million euros, of which 40 million as public funding
of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and 40 million as
private investment by Fincantieri
(
of 13
November
2023).