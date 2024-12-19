testata inforMARE
PORTS
Port of Ancona, release of the provisional concession to the Fincantieri shipyard
The new concession will have a duration of 40 years
Ancona
December 19, 2024
Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Central Adriatic Sea has approved the release of the provisional concession to the Fincantieri shipyard, expired on 17 November, pending the procedure that will lead to the issuance of the final one for a duration of forty years. Act that gives Confirmation of plant development plans as planned by the program agreement between Fincantieri and the Italian Banking Authority Sistema Sortuale, signed on 13 November 2023, with the aim of increase the existing port infrastructures, equipment, dry dock, technological and to be used for the construction of naval units of larger size and tonnage, both in the cruise sector and mercantile. The value of the planned investment project is of 80 million euros, of which 40 million as public funding of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and 40 million as private investment by Fincantieri ( of 13 November 2023).
