SEAFARERS
Commander Emanuele Bergamini is the new president of USCLAC
Gianni Badino has been elected president of the unitary union USCLAC-UNCDiM-SMACD
Genova
January 8, 2025
Commander Emanuele Bergamini is the new president of the seafarers' union USCLAC-UNCDiM-SMACD (Union of Trade Union Long-Course Captains in Command / National Union Captains Chief Engineers / Staff Qualified to Command or to the Direction of Machine). Bergamini, who will remain in position in the three-year period 2025-2027, he takes over from commander Claudio Tomei who has led the union uninterruptedly since 2012, contributing to its strong growth both in terms of members and authority and visibility at national level and which has chosen not to run for a further term.

Bergamini, from Viareggio, after a 20-year career in service of which 12 spent in command of gas carriers, chemical tankers and oil tankers, has held the function of captain of armament, assuming responsibilities of the maritime personnel office and of the quality and security of Carboflotta and playing the role of Designated Person Ashore (DPA) for approximately 10 years.
Between 2014 and 2018 Bergamini then took on the role of managing director of the LITAV training center and since 2018 he has been member of the USCLAC board.

The USCLAC board also appointed the following as vice-presidents: commanders Nicola Corradino (confirmed) and Antonino Maggio, while the UNCDiM General Council confirmed as President the chief engineer Gianni Badino, who was also elected president of the unitary union USCLAC-UNCDiM-SMACD.

Meanwhile, the union has organized for next January 28 in Viareggio the conference "The seafarers of pleasure boating: titles, market and contracts", a moment of encounter between professionals in the nautical sector expressly dedicated to to the crews.
PORTS
Filt, Fit and Uilt have called a strike for tomorrow by the workers of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority
Naples
The "systematic non-application of the contractual conditions" to which the three acronyms refer - the institution replies - in fact concerns the punctual verification carried out by the competent offices of this administration of contractual institutions to which the dependent personnel were not entitled.
PORTS
MSC, together with Neri and Lorenzini, presents an expression of interest for the Darsena Europa in Livorno
Leghorn
Warriors: in the next few days we will meet the group to talk in detail about the project
SHIPPING
Corsica Ferries sells Elba Ferries to BN di Navigazione
I go to Liguria
The fast ferry "Corsica Express Three" has been chartered to the Blu Navy company
PORTS
In 2024, Ukrainian ports handled a record 97.2 million tons of cargo.
Odessa
Agricultural products alone amounted to 60 million tons
SHIPPING
COSCO, we are not a Chinese Military Company
Beijing
The Chinese company has specified that the inclusion in the US list will have no impact on the group's global activities and operations.
PORTS
In 2024, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna was stable
Ravenna
Cruises down -17.7% compared to 2023
DEFENCE
US List of Companies Doing Business for Chinese Military Includes Shipping and Shipbuilding Companies
SHIPPING
Last November, ship traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -55.9%
Cairo
In the first eleven months of 2024 the decline was -49.8%
PORTS
With over 3.9 million TEUs, in 2024 the port of Gioia Tauro set a new record for container traffic
Joy Taurus
Decrease in cars handled at the Calabrian airport
PORTS
Assonat and Assiterminal, the cancellation of the measure to increase the fees for maritime state concessions is a good thing
PORTS
The duration of the Agencies for the provision of work in ports and for professional requalification has been extended by 18 months
Rome
ACCIDENTS
Port State Control Inspections Begin on Eagle S
Helsinki/Brussels
NATO decides to increase the Atlantic alliance's military presence in the Baltic Sea
PORTS
In 2024, Tanjung Pelepas Port recorded a new all-time record in container throughput
Iskandar Puteri
Over 12.2 million TEUs were handled (+16.9%)
PORTS
Works worth over 57 million euros for the energy infrastructure in the port of La Spezia
The Spice
Electrification of the New Cruise Pier and new hydrogen generators
LOGISTICS
Assologistica, the new rules on reverse charge discipline in the Budget Law are good
Milan
Rapid issuance of the implementing provision by the Revenue Agency is hoped for
PORTS
The electrification of the docks of the ports of Sardinia starts from Portovesme
Cagliari
Almost 52 million euros of works planned
SHIPPING
Arkas Line ships to reach India
Izmir
Turkish company to merge three services in the Mediterranean
SHIPPING
Two lanes of ship transit tested in a 10km section of the Suez Canal
Ismailia
They are located in the area of the Little Bitter Lake
SHIPPING
Suez Canal Transit Decline Costs Egypt Seven Billion Dollars
Cairo
In 2024, naval traffic decreased by more than -60%
PORTS
Port of Valencia, monthly traffic down after over a year of growth
Valencia
Decrease in volumes in all main product sectors
ACCIDENTS
Underwater cables damaged in the Gulf of Finland at Christmas
Helsinki
Oil tanker "Eagle S" stopped, part of shadow fleet operating for Russia
PORTS
Cargo traffic at Chinese seaports increased by +3.2% in November
Beijing
Foreign goods increased by +6.1%. Containers increased by +4.9%.
PORTS
TIL (MSC Group) - JNPA Agreement for the Construction of Vadhvan Port
Uran
The new airport is located on the western coast of India
PORTS
Shanghai is the world's first port to handle over 50 million containers in a year
Shanghai
SIPG highlights strong productivity gains achieved by introducing automation boost in Yangshan area
SHIPPING
Yang Ming to acquire up to 13 new 8,000-15,000 TEU containerships
Keelung
They will replace 5,500-6,500 TEU vessels that are over twenty years old
SEAFARERS
Eight amendments to the International Maritime Labour Convention enter into force today
Geneva
Changes introduced to improve living and working conditions on board ships
CRUISES
Carnival posts record performance for September-November quarter
Miami
Revenues increased by +10.0% in the period
LEGISLATION
Uniport appreciates that the port reform is taking place through a delegated law and trusts (!) in the government's willingness to open a dialogue with the operators
Rome
ASSOCIATIONS
Søren Toft (MSC) is the new president of the World Shipping Council
Washington
Vice President is Randy Chen of Wan Hai Lines
LEGISLATION
"SHIPS for America Act" Introduced, Bipartisan Bill to Strengthen U.S. Shipping Industry
Washington
Among the proposals, carrying up to 10 percent of imports from China on U.S.-flagged, U.S.-crewed, U.S.-built ships
PORTS
Port company established in Gioia Tauro for the provision of temporary work
Joy Taurus
Another 70 will be added to the 50 workers currently registered in the Port Agency's lists
SHIPYARDS
Navantia Signs Agreement to Acquire All Four Harland & Wolff Shipyards
London/Madrid
Commitment to safeguarding a thousand jobs, ensuring the protection of rights and working conditions
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in French ports decreased by -7.3%
Paris
Strong growth in containers (+14.0%). Other types of cargo decline
ASSOCIATIONS
Thomas Kazakos to be the next Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping
London
He will take over from Guy Platten in June
MEETINGS
The annual assembly of Federlogistica will be held in Rome on January 21st
Rome
The theme is: "Intelligent Logistics. If Artificial Intelligence Breaks Into the World of Logistics"
ASSOCIATIONS
Trade mission in Vietnam by Spediporto, AdSP and Municipality of Genoa
Genoa
Meetings scheduled in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2024 Interporto Padova recorded a record intermodal traffic of almost 412 thousand TEU (+6.5%)
Padua
PORTS
Tender for the development of cruise activities in the Greek ports of Katakolon, Patras and Kavala
Athens
The issuing of concessions with a minimum duration of 30 years is foreseen
PORTS
The electrification of four moorings in the ports of Bari and Brindisi has begun
Bari
Contract worth over 28 million euros
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Circle has been awarded the tender for the digitalisation services of the Eastern Adriatic Port Authority
Milan
LAW
Roberto Spinelli's position in the corruption investigation in Liguria has been archived
Genoa
Order of the judge for preliminary investigations
PORTS
Work has begun in the port of Pozzallo on the construction of the new offices of the AdSP of Eastern Sicily
Pozzallo
PORTS
Place the port of Imperia Oneglia under the management of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority
Imperia
This is requested by the Port Company "L. Maresca" and the Lodovico Maresca Port Workers Company
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova looking for a potential partner to participate in the terminal activity
Padua
The market research will end on January 31st
LOGISTICS
New logistics company GTS Horizon established in Verona
Bari
It was founded by the GTS group and Simone Gatto De Chirico (De Chirico Srl)
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the third quarter, freight transported on Austrian railways increased by +1.8%
Vienna
In the first nine months of 2024 the increase was +1.7%
LOGISTICS
Uiltrasporti, the reverse change of VAT in the budget law is good
Rome
Verzari: we hope that this measure will be made structural in the future
COMPANIES
Circle acquires Telepass Innova's Infomobility and Telematics business units
Milan
The value of the transaction is 6.2 million euros
PORTS
Tender for construction of Albanian port of Porto Romano restarted
Durres
The deadline for submitting bids has been set for February 7th.
SHIPPING
Eukor secures renewal of contracts for exporting cars from Korea and China
Lysaker
The expected value of the agreements is $4.2 billion.
PORTS
PSA Singapore Sets New Annual Container Traffic Record
Singapore
The 40 million TEU mark was reached on December 24th
COMPANIES
US-based FTV Capital makes offer to acquire Windward
London
London-based company develops technological solutions for shipping
OFFSHORE
American Halliburton buys Norwegian Optime Subsea
Noted
European company develops technologies for underwater operations
SHIPPING
Grimaldi took delivery of the multipurpose ro-ro Great Cotonou
Naples
Next month it will be launched on a new service of the group between China and Nigeria
ASSOCIATIONS
Federagenti has appointed 24 "ambassadors"
Rome
They have been protagonists in the profession of maritime agent for over 60 years
FINANCING
Ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, over five million allocated for the green transition
The Spice
Funds for the purchase of electric or hydrogen vehicles
PORTS
In November, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado increased by +4.3%
Genoa
In the first eleven months of 2024, an increase of +1.1% was recorded
PORTS
In the first 11 months of 2024, traffic in the port of Trieste grew by +6.4% thanks to mineral oils
Trieste
A decrease of -8.2% was recorded in the port of Monfalcone
NEWS
Over two and a half quintals of cocaine seized in the port of Genoa
Genoa
The drugs were inside a refrigerated container coming from Ecuador
PORTS
Manca (Sardinia Region): Promises of allocation of resources for the Kalport agency not fulfilled
Cagliari
Urgent meeting requested with Minister of Labor
PORTS
Increases in port fees in the ports of Bari and Brindisi
Bari
Leone: we are committed to adopting measures that do not impact traffic and users
NEWS
Large quantity of cocaine seized in the port of Olbia
Sassari
39 kilos of drugs discovered hidden in a minivan
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
From January Hupac will intensify intermodal connections between Belgium and Italy
Noise
The frequency of the shuttle train between Busto Arsizio and Padua will also increase
PORTS
Port of Ancona, provisional concession granted to Fincantieri plant
Ancona
The new concession will last 40 years
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A conference on the implications of geopolitical crises for ports and maritime transport in Venice on Thursday
MEETINGS
Conference for the 30th anniversary of WISTA Italy
Genoa
It will be held tomorrow at Palazzo San Giorgio in Genoa
PRESS REVIEW
Iran signs over $1.8b investment contracts with private sector for ports development
(Tehran Times)
North Korean tankers transport over one million barrels of oil from Russia
(NK News)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
PORTS
In November, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona fell by -3.7%
Barcelona
Container handling is growing (+6.3%), but not the weight of containerized cargo (-6.9%)
OFFSHORE
Saipem awarded new offshore contract by Shell in Nigeria
Milan
For the Italian company it has a value of around 900 million dollars
LEGISLATION
Rixi briefly illustrates the port reform
Rome
Creation of a publicly controlled company to manage investments and represent the Italian port system
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Agreement between RFI and RSE for the study of a magnetic levitation freight transport system
Milan
SAFETY & SECURITY
Maritime safety, agreement signed at MIT to simplify verification procedures
Rome
Inspection and certification activities may be carried out by specifically accredited bodies
PORTS
In the first eleven months of 2024, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2.0%
St. Petersburg
Both dry goods (-2.1%) and liquid bulk (-2.0%) are decreasing
LOGISTICS
Log In acquires 19,600 square meters of space at Interporto Toscano Amerigo Vespucci
Kansas City
It is the fourth acquisition in Italy of the Theoreim group company
OFFSHORE
Prysmian wins two EPCI contracts from French RTE, potentially worth €700 million
Milan
The laying of approximately 640 kilometers of land and underwater cables is planned
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Testing of an autonomous port tractor in the port of Wilhelmshaven
Wilhelmshaven
It will be launched next year by Eurogate, MAFI, ICT Group and Embotech
SAFETY & SECURITY
Intesa Fincantieri - Sparkle for the protection and surveillance of submarine cables
Trieste
The two companies will analyze the requirements to improve the security of the infrastructure
PORTS
Barcelona terminal operator BEST has ordered two new super post-Panamax quay cranes
Barcelona/The Hague
APM Terminals announces completion of work to increase capacity at MedPort Tangier terminal
COMPANIES
Wärstilä sells Automation, Navigation and Control System to Swedish investment company Solix
Helsinki
In 2023 ANCS recorded revenues of 200 million euros
PORTS
Cisl, speed up the choice of the president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
The Spice
Necessary to implement works and investments
PORTS
Works awarded for the expansion of the container terminal in the port of Koper
Coper
The works will be completed by the end of 2027
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -4.2% last month
Hong Kong
In the first eleven months of 2024 the decline was -5.0%
ACCIDENTS
Two Russian oil tankers crash near Kerch Strait
Fly
One of the 27 sailors of the two crews died
PORTS
Monthly Container Traffic Declines at Port of Singapore
Singapore
Over 3.3 million TEUs were handled in November (-0.4%)
COMPANIES
Contship Italia dedicates a locomotive to the memory of Cecilia Eckelmann Battistello
Melzo
The special livery commemorates his life and career
FINANCING
EBRD loan for the enhancement of multipurpose terminals at the ports of Casablanca and Jorf Lasfar
London
Funds up to 65 million euros
PORTS
Zero Emission Port Alliance Report on Future Port Electricity Demand
The Hague
The importance of strengthening port electrical infrastructures was highlighted
ASSOCIATIONS
Paolo Potestà confirmed as president of ANGOPI
Rome
Vice Presidents are Giovanni D'Angelo, Marco Gorin, Ettore Rosalba, Mario Ciampaglia and Alessandro Serra
