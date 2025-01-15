The areas of the Brin Pier in Olbia have been handed over to the Quay Royal

This morning the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Sardinia has formalized the delivery of the areas of the Brin Pier in
port of Olbia to the sole director of Quay Royal, Gian Pietro
Sirca, final act that comes three months after the signing of the deed
formal thirty-year maritime state concession
(
of 20
September
2024). Within the total area of
over 41 thousand square meters, including land areas and bodies of water, is
The creation of 17 berths is planned, two of which are up to 45 meters
in length, eight up to 65, two for 85 meters and four for 105
Meters. The latter will be able to receive mega yachts up to 150 meters of
length.