Filt, Fit and Uilt announce a resumption of the strike of the workers of the Central Tyrrhenian Port Authority

The state of truce between the unions lasted very little
Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti and the top management of the Authority
of the Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, the body that administers
the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia. If in the end
last week, after a meeting with the Secretary General
of the Port Authority, the regional secretariats of the three unions had decided
to suspend the strike of the port authority workers, after a
A further meeting held yesterday The trade unions
A resumption of protest action has been announced.
"With a good dose of hypocrisy - denounced Filt,
Fit and Uilt at the conclusion of the new discussion - during this
meeting, the administration present at the table has in fact denied
and has told us that it is failing in its commitment
taken verbally in the meeting of 13 January 2025 which had
led to the suspension of the strike action. The summary data
most striking, and which for obvious reasons we consider very
worrying, is that the administration does not recognize the agreements
signed by it and, moreover, deliberated by the competent
management, control and supervisory bodies. An attitude
incomprehensible for the trade unions and for the workers
and workers, which seriously questions the ability to
and the reliability of the institution's top management to play the role
of a negotiating subject".
"It is, in a striking way - specified the
regional secretariats of Filt, Fit and Uilt - of a confirmation of the
perplexities already advanced by the union as a whole
in the context of the union demand, which resulted in the strike
carried out on 9, 10 and 13 January 2025. One wonders, at the
At the same time, how can this administration keep its commitments
with operators or take new ones with stakeholders interested in
our ports, given this unreliability and
Inability to recognize one's signatures on agreements
Union. And all this without considering that the top management of
This administration is the same custodians of the resources
to be used also for the construction of the works of the
PNRR and for the development of the Campania port system. Therefore, it does not
having been offered other negotiation spaces, it has failed to
the credibility of the interlocutors - have
unions concluded - we communicate the resumption of the strike of the
workers of the System Authority
Port of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, starting from 3 February
and the launch of any other initiative, assembly or not, which
will be communicated in the next few hours".