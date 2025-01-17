testata inforMARE
PORTS
Filt, Fit and Uilt announce a resumption of the strike of the workers of the Central Tyrrhenian Port Authority
A new protest action is scheduled to start on February 3
Napoli
January 17, 2025
The state of truce between the unions lasted very little Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti and the top management of the Authority of the Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, the body that administers the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia. If in the end last week, after a meeting with the Secretary General of the Port Authority, the regional secretariats of the three unions had decided to suspend the strike of the port authority workers, after a A further meeting held yesterday The trade unions A resumption of protest action has been announced.

"With a good dose of hypocrisy - denounced Filt, Fit and Uilt at the conclusion of the new discussion - during this meeting, the administration present at the table has in fact denied and has told us that it is failing in its commitment taken verbally in the meeting of 13 January 2025 which had led to the suspension of the strike action. The summary data most striking, and which for obvious reasons we consider very worrying, is that the administration does not recognize the agreements signed by it and, moreover, deliberated by the competent management, control and supervisory bodies. An attitude incomprehensible for the trade unions and for the workers and workers, which seriously questions the ability to and the reliability of the institution's top management to play the role of a negotiating subject".

"It is, in a striking way - specified the regional secretariats of Filt, Fit and Uilt - of a confirmation of the perplexities already advanced by the union as a whole in the context of the union demand, which resulted in the strike carried out on 9, 10 and 13 January 2025. One wonders, at the At the same time, how can this administration keep its commitments with operators or take new ones with stakeholders interested in our ports, given this unreliability and Inability to recognize one's signatures on agreements Union. And all this without considering that the top management of This administration is the same custodians of the resources to be used also for the construction of the works of the PNRR and for the development of the Campania port system. Therefore, it does not having been offered other negotiation spaces, it has failed to the credibility of the interlocutors - have unions concluded - we communicate the resumption of the strike of the workers of the System Authority Port of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, starting from 3 February and the launch of any other initiative, assembly or not, which will be communicated in the next few hours".
