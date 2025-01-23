In 2024, the port of Tanger Med handled a record traffic of 10.2 million containers

In 2024, the Moroccan port of Tanger Med handled a
record freight traffic which amounted to about 142
million tons, up +16.2% on the previous year.
The new historical peak was reached thanks to volumes never before
previously reached by container traffic and
dry bulk cargo. In the container sector, the total was
equal to 10,241,392 TEUs, up +18.8% on 2023. Much more
the rise in dry bulk cargo was contained, totalling
585 thousand tons (+0.7%). Accentuated reduction in the volumes of
liquid bulk cargo which last year amounted to over 7.6
million tons (-22.3%).
New records were also recorded by the traffic of
trucks in the African airport, which amounted to 517 thousand
vehicles (+8.1%), and by the traffic of new cars, up by +3.9%
to 601 thousand vehicles.
The passenger segment also set a new record
since in 2024 more than three million
people (+12.8%).