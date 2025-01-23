Transported, the DURC in road transport is used to avoid paying for services

Trasportunito denounced the multiplication of cases in which the
rules are openly violated by the client
of road transport which - explained the association - uses the
certification attesting to the regularity of contributions and
insurance not to keep their commitments. In a letter
sent to all institutional counterparts, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs
Transport to the Guardia di Finanza, the National Association
Professional Road Hauliers highlighted the repetition of cases
in which the rules on DURC are totally violated
(Single Document of Contribution Regularity) in the sector
of road transport in which the provisions of
law. «The client, not observing the rules which
provide for only "preventive" verification of the DURC
positive - said the association in a note - take advantage of the
of the services performed and in the event of a subsequent negative DURC,
are jointly and severally liable with the haulier for the treatments
social security and insurance policies, in addition to the
tax obligations and even violations of the Tax Code
Road. In addition, the non-payment of invoices
automatically leads to non-compliance with the law on "time
which produces, to the principal, a penalty
10% of the invoice amount'.
"On this matter - announced the secretary general
of Trasportiunito, Maurizio Longo - not only did we ask all of them
the institutions involved to take action by following the regulations through
a correct methodology on the advanced investigations since, between
DURC and payment times, at the association level, we are protecting
every single company, without exposing it, and therefore, where possible, without
risk making her lose her professional relationship".