Accelleron Industries announces further investments in Italy

Switzerland's Accelleron Industries has announced further
investments in Italy through the subsidiary OMT (Officine
Meccaniche Torino Spa) which will achieve an increase in the
production capacity and a new technology center for
respond to high market demand and strengthen the
technological leadership in fuel injection systems.
The goal is to double the total revenues deriving from the
injection systems compared to 2024, bringing them to 150 million
dollars by 2029. By the latter date, the following are expected to be
total investments of approximately $80 million in
Turin and Brescia.
In particular, for the Turin plant,
investments have been made in new machinery and, in addition to the 50
people hired last year, another 50 are expected this year to
about 150 new employees in the next few
three years. The aim is the construction of a new center
by mid-2026 and the installation ceremony
The foundation stone was held at the beginning of last month.
The center will offer over 1,200 square meters for testing,
assembly and prototype production, as well as new offices for 100
dependents. This will allow OMT to increase its activities
research and development on new fuels such as ammonia and methanol,
and to free up space in the nearby plant for further increases
of production capacity planned for 2027 and 2028. The
Accelleron's board of directors approved a
Total investment of $27 million for this project.
With regard to the increase in capacity in Brescia,
the acquisition of OMC2, which took place last summer
(
of 3
July 2024), has enabled OMT to have the capacity to
which are currently being upgraded
through the use of available space in the plant and new
investments in machinery. In the medium term, it is expected
expansion, to be completed by 2028, with the aim of
to triple the production of the current OMC2 plant by
2029.
Announcing the new investments, the CEO of
Accelleron, Daniel Bischofberger, pointed out that "the injection
of fuel is crucial for the decarbonisation of the
maritime sector and - he specified - we are recording a high
demand for advanced dual fuel systems, capable of injecting two
different types of fuel. Market demand - he explained
Bischofberger - exceeds our current capacities
productive ones". Demand is in fact stimulated by the
decarbonisation needs of the global maritime industry
driven by the regulations of the International Maritime Organization,
of the EU and other countries. Accelleron recalled that for
Achieving net-zero fuels are needed
transient and alternative CO2 capture systems, and
efficiency measures. Dual fuel engines, capable of burning two
different types of fuel, represent a transitional solution
while waiting for CO2-neutral fuels - the so-called
synthetic or e-fuels - are available on a large scale. For
allow ship engines to use these new fuels,
New injection systems are needed, and the demand for dual systems
modern fuels today exceed global production capacity.
"In 2024," announced Klaus Heim, managing director of
OMT - we recorded strong growth in turnover and a
record order backlog. It was the best year in the
our 95 years of history. With a clear growth strategy and
new investments, we want to continue this success story and
achieve ambitious but realistic goals".