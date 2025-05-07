GNV orders four more ro-pax ships from Guangzhou Shipyard International

The shipping company GNV of the MSC group has announced
today an order for the construction of four more new ships
Ro-Pax, an order that will be entrusted to Chinese shipyards
Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) of Guangzhou which is already
building four ships of the same type for the company. This
new order, added to that of the previous order, will guarantee
GNV to increase its fleet by eight new units
between 2025 and 2030.
Work is scheduled to start in 2026 and delivery
of the first of the four additional ships will take place within the
early 2028; followed by the others on a six-monthly basis.
The new units, which will have a gross tonnage of about 71,300
tons, a length of 237 meters and a width of 33 meters,
They will be able to accommodate up to 2,500 people including passengers and crew
and will be equipped with 527 cabins and 3,500 linear meters of garage. For
tonnage will be the largest ships of the company and the most
capacious in the Mediterranean.
As for GNV Virgo and GNV Aurora, currently in
construction at the GSI shipyard and coming by the end of
2025, 11 months ahead of schedule, the new units
they will all be powered by LNG and equipped with environmental technologies
that will ensure a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions,
CO2 of more than 50% per transportable unit compared to those
of previous generation.
"With this important investment - he underlined
Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of GNV - let's accelerate
our fleet renewal plan, focusing on
to support the company's decisive and ambitious growth with
time horizon to 2030. In recent years, thanks also to the new
ships, we want to achieve challenging goals and strengthen our
role on the market to be recognized as a leader in the
ferries for the value created for the benefit of passengers and customers.
The order of four additional units demonstrates, once again, a
time, that for GNV environmental sustainability and safety
are key elements and indispensable factors of doing business,
as well as a fundamental competitive lever to achieve the
business goals. Among the most important is the
to ensure the widest possible support for the
competitiveness of the territories in which we operate: shipping
in fact, it represents an essential infrastructure to ensure
reliable connections between territories and stimulate development
of the communities operating there'.