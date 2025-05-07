testata inforMARE
07 May 2025
SHIPPING
GNV orders four more ro-pax ships from Guangzhou Shipyard International
Deliveries of the 71,300 GRT units will begin in early 2028
Genova
May 7, 2025
The shipping company GNV of the MSC group has announced today an order for the construction of four more new ships Ro-Pax, an order that will be entrusted to Chinese shipyards Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) of Guangzhou which is already building four ships of the same type for the company. This new order, added to that of the previous order, will guarantee GNV to increase its fleet by eight new units between 2025 and 2030.

Work is scheduled to start in 2026 and delivery of the first of the four additional ships will take place within the early 2028; followed by the others on a six-monthly basis. The new units, which will have a gross tonnage of about 71,300 tons, a length of 237 meters and a width of 33 meters, They will be able to accommodate up to 2,500 people including passengers and crew and will be equipped with 527 cabins and 3,500 linear meters of garage. For tonnage will be the largest ships of the company and the most capacious in the Mediterranean.

As for GNV Virgo and GNV Aurora, currently in construction at the GSI shipyard and coming by the end of 2025, 11 months ahead of schedule, the new units they will all be powered by LNG and equipped with environmental technologies that will ensure a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, CO2 of more than 50% per transportable unit compared to those of previous generation.

"With this important investment - he underlined Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of GNV - let's accelerate our fleet renewal plan, focusing on to support the company's decisive and ambitious growth with time horizon to 2030. In recent years, thanks also to the new ships, we want to achieve challenging goals and strengthen our role on the market to be recognized as a leader in the ferries for the value created for the benefit of passengers and customers. The order of four additional units demonstrates, once again, a time, that for GNV environmental sustainability and safety are key elements and indispensable factors of doing business, as well as a fundamental competitive lever to achieve the business goals. Among the most important is the to ensure the widest possible support for the competitiveness of the territories in which we operate: shipping in fact, it represents an essential infrastructure to ensure reliable connections between territories and stimulate development of the communities operating there'.
News file
PORTS
In the port of Trieste, bulk cargo decreases and miscellaneous goods increase
Trieste
In the first quarter, a decrease of -4.3% was recorded. In Monfalcone, traffic increased by +54.9%
PORTS
The agreement between the Region and the extraordinary commissioner gives the go-ahead to the construction of the Darsena Europa in the port of Livorno
Florence
Giani: work can finally start
PORTS
Filt, Fit and Uilt support Ciane's activity in Genoa and Savona, which would be put in danger by Petromar's competition
Genoa
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac will focus on combined transport on the North-South axis, focusing on high-volume connections
Zurich
SHIPPING
DFDS Quarterly Revenues Up 7.5% With Ekol Acquisition
Copenhagen
The volumes of goods transported by the fleet are stable. Passengers drop by -27.5%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
At the end of 2025, RAlpin will suspend the rolling highway rail service between Fribourg and Novara
Olten
The company denounces the numerous and unexpected restrictions on the railway network
PORTS
Terminal operator ICTSI closes a record first quarter
Manila
Historic peak in financial results and container freight volumes handled
SHIPPING
Premuda, management buy-out operation on the entire share capital of the company
Genoa
It was implemented with the strategic and financial support of Pillarstone
In the first quarter of this year, ship transits through the Panama Canal increased by +35.9%
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of this year, ship transits through the Panama Canal increased by +35.9%
Panama
Ships carried 60.0 million tons of cargo (+40.1%)
In the first quarter of 2025, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -7.5%
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2025, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -7.5%
Ankara
A total of 9,351 ships passed through
PORTS
Tender for the expansion and technological modernization of Gate IV of the Port of Trieste
SHIPPING
Mediterranean Emission Control Area for Sulphur Oxides Comes Into Force Tomorrow
Brussels
Vessels will have to use fuel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.1%.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Quarterly Net Loss of -$40.3 Million
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Quarterly Net Loss of -$40.3 Million
Miami
In the first three months of this year, revenues fell by -2.9%
LOGISTICS
DSV Completes Acquisition of Schenker
Hedehouse
In the first three months of this year, the Danish logistics group's operating result increased by +17.5%
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd expects to close the first quarter with very positive performance
Hamburg
ONE closed fiscal year 2024 with net income of $4.2 billion (+336%)
SHIPPING
ONE closed fiscal year 2024 with net income of $4.2 billion (+336%)
Singapore
In the period the container fleet transported 3.1 million TEU (+2.3%)
In the first quarter, the revenues of the Chinese shipping group COSCO grew by +20.1%
SHIPPING
In the first quarter, the revenues of the Chinese shipping group COSCO grew by +20.1%
Shanghai
The fleet transported 6.5 million containers (+7.5%)
PORTS
In the last quarter of 2024, Eurokai port terminals handled over 3.2 million containers (+9.4%)
Hamburg
In Germany, traffic was 1.9 million TEU (+14.0%) and in Italy 443 thousand TEU (+7.9%)
SHIPPING
OOIL orders 14 new 18,500 teu containerships
Hong Kong
Dalian, Nantong shipyards win $3.1 billion contract
Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL), the subsidiary of the Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings that operates containerized maritime transport services with ...
Chinese ports set new cargo throughput record for January-March quarter
PORTS
Chinese ports set new cargo throughput record for January-March quarter
Beijing
In the period, seaports handled 73.1 million containers (+8.3%)
PORTS
Passenger terminal completed at Rizzo dock in Messina port
Messina
Work begins on remodeling the seabed of the port of Reggio Calabria
Il retrofit ibrido-elettrico di ABB guida i traghetti dei laghi italiani verso un futuro più sostenibile
LOGISTICS
UPS closed the first quarter with a net profit of 1.2 billion dollars (+6.6%)
Atlanta
Revenues down slightly following sale of Coyote Logistics
CRUISES
Second Large Cruise Ship Built in China Launched
Shanghai
It will join the Adora Cruises fleet at the end of 2026
PORTS
Uiltrasporti underlines the need to keep Italian ports under public control
Rome
SHIPPING
The liner shipping industry contributes substantially to the U.S. economy.
Washington
This is highlighted by an analysis carried out by S&P Global Market Intelligence on behalf of WSC and PMSA
PORTS
Toll worsens from explosion in Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee
Tehran
It caused 46 deaths and injured over 1,200 people
PORTS
Tender for concession of container terminal at Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk to be announced by mid-year
Kiev
The management will include the general cargo terminal
INDUSTRY
Wärtsilä's first quarter is positive
Helsinki
New orders value growth slows
LOGISTICS
CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM group) will buy the Turkish Borusan Lojistik
INFRASTRUCTURE
ESPO: The EU Parliament's Budget Committee's request for more funding for transport, energy and infrastructure is welcome
Brussels
The importance of financing TEN-T networks to enable their adaptation for both military and civilian dual-use purposes was highlighted
PORTS
Solidarity contribution for the families of port workers who are victims of accidents at work
Rome
It was established by the National Bilateral Port Authority
INDUSTRY
Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore Division Reports Record Quarterly Revenue
Neuilly-sur-Seine
New historical peak also for the classified fleet
PORTS
PSA reportedly considering selling its 20% stake in Hutchison Ports
Singapore
This is according to "Reuters", which had already floated this hypothesis at the end of 2022
CUSTOMS
Federagenti, Italy must give a sharp acceleration to the projects of ZES, free zones and Special Logistics Zones
Rome
Pessina: There is no space for reflections prey to bureaucracy
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -5.8%.
Rotterdam
Both disembarkation (-3.1%) and embarkation (-11.9%) loads are decreasing
PORTS
Increase in container cargo is not enough for the port of Antwerp-Bruges to avoid a -4.0% decline in quarterly traffic
Antwerp
The decline in liquid bulk cargoes worsened (-19.1%)
SHIPPING
The China Shipowners' Association considers the measures taken by the US against Chinese ships a typical example of unilateralism and protectionism
Beijing/Washington
The WSC reiterates that such measures could undermine American trade, harm U.S. manufacturers, and undermine efforts to strengthen the nation's maritime industry.
SHIPPING
COSCO Expresses Strong Opposition to US Planned Taxes on Chinese Ships
Shanghai
They distort fair competition - the Shanghai group denounces - and hinder the normal functioning of shipping
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Growing share of new entrants in European rail transport sector
Madrid
In 2023, rail freight transport performance decreased by -8%
SHIPPING
New Chinese Ship Taxes That Will Only Raise Prices for Americans
Washington
The executive vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce denounced it
SHIPPING
Tax amounts set for China-linked vessels arriving at US ports
Washington
Calculated on the basis of net capacity or container volume, they will be applied from October and will be progressively increased
SHIPYARDS
International tender launched to award concession for new Casablanca port shipyard
Casablanca
It is the largest in Africa and has been unused since 2019
LOGISTICS
Federlogistica, the industry must stop approaching logistics only in terms of costs
Genoa
Falteri: a national control room composed of representatives of the logistics sector and industrial groups is necessary
INDUSTRY
ABB closes positive first quarter even if revenue growth is lower than expected
Zurich
Wierod: Our consolidated local-for-local approach protects us from the trade war
SEAFARERS
New global minimum wage deal for seafarers
Geneva
The level will rise to $690 from January 1, 2026 to reach $704 from 2027 and $715 from 2028.
TRADE
Global trade in goods could fall by -1.5% this year
Geneva
WTO predicts. Okonjo-Iweala: Persistent uncertainty threatens to slow global growth, with serious negative consequences for the world
TRANSPORTATION
In 2023, around two-thirds of all goods moved in the EU were transported by sea.
Luxembourg
In the period 2013-2023, only the share of road transport increased, while that of other modes decreased.
LOGISTICS
Postal shipments of goods from Hong Kong to the US suspended
Hong Kong
Hongkong Post faces exorbitant and unreasonable tariffs due to unjustified and intimidating actions of the United States
SHIPPING
Confitarma highlights the need for the decarbonisation strategy not to penalise shipping compared to other modes
Rome
Zanetti: also ensure that the implementation process takes into account the operational needs of the industry
SHIPPING
Intercargo and Intertanko raise concerns over shipping decarbonisation deal
London
The complexity of the measure adopted by the IMO and the unusual procedure from which non-governmental organizations were excluded were highlighted
Pirate attacks on ships to spike in first quarter of 2025
PIRACY
Pirate attacks on ships to spike in first quarter of 2025
London
Sharp increase in incidents in the Singapore Straits
SHIPPING
Interferry welcomes IMO agreement on decarbonisation of shipping, but finds strategy too complex
Victoria/Piraeus
Greek Shipowners' Association disappointed by failure to recognise essential role of transition fuels such as LNG
PORTS
Shipping agents, customs agents and freight forwarders of La Spezia applaud Pisano's appointment
The Spice
For the presidency of the AdSP - they rejoice - "one of us" has been chosen
PORTS
MIT appoints Bruno Pisano as president of the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
Rome
LOGISTICS
DHL Buys IDS Fulfillment
Westerville/Indianapolis
Strengthening the e-commerce segment
YACHTING
V.Ships created V.Yachts to provide its services to large yachts
London
It will be based in Monaco
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Rail transports scrap iron from Pomezia to steel mills in Northern Italy
Milan
SHIPPING
Finnlines revenues increased by +2.3% in the first quarter
Helsinki
The volumes transported by the fleet are increasing, with the exception of cars
PORTS
NYK to build third car terminal at Barcelona port
Barcelona
Work begins on the electrification of the MSC Crociere terminal
COMPANIES
The Verdane investment fund sells Danelec to the GTT group
Paris
Danish company develops technologies for digitalization of maritime transport
NEWS
Israeli forces attacked the port of Hodeyda
Jerusalem
IDF, measures taken to limit damage to ships
SHIPYARDS
Vard signs new contract with Dong Fang Offshore for OSCV vessel
Trieste
It will be delivered in the first quarter of 2028
MARITIME SERVICES
Collaboration protocol between the Federation of the Sea and WSense
Rome
Among the aims, to promote intelligent and sustainable management of marine resources
MEETINGS
A conference on maritime engineering works and climate change in Rome on Wednesday
Rome
It will be held at the Auditorium Fondazione MAXXI
PORTS
The 2024 general financial statement of the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority has been approved
Trieste
It records a general administrative surplus of almost 283 million euros
INDUSTRY
Accelleron Industries Announces Further Investments in Italy
Baden
The aim is to strengthen technological leadership in fuel injection systems for the decarbonisation of the maritime sector.
LOGISTICS
UAE's AD Ports continues to invest in Egypt
Cairo/Abu Dhabi
Usufruct contract to develop and manage a logistics and industrial park near the port of Port Said
PORTS
The 2024 final budget of the Central Adriatic Sea Port System Authority has been approved
Ancona
Green light from the Management Committee
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
RFI, tender awarded for maintenance and telecommunications enhancement works
Rome
Program worth approximately 180 million euros
PORTS
Contract signed assigning CMA CGM the management of the container terminal at the port of Latakia
Damascus
Investments of 230 million euros expected in the first four years
PORTS
Rizzo appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Strait Port System Authority
Messina
LOGISTICS
DHL Group revenues increased by +2.8% in the first three months of 2025
Bonn
Net profit of 830 million euros (+3.9%)
PORTS
Purchase of area for new cruise terminal in Marghera completed
Venice
It is expected to become operational in the 2028 cruise season.
AVIATION
CMA CGM Completes Acquisition of Air Belgium
Marseille/Mont-Saint-Guibert
Mazaudier: Strengthen our air capacity with immediate effect
PORTS
In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in Albanian ports decreased by -1.8%
Tirana
Passengers also decreasing (-1.6%)
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2024, 94.4 million tonnes of goods were transported on the Austrian rail network (+2.2%)
Vienna
31.8% of the total volume was achieved on routes longer than 300 kilometres
PORTS
The final budget and the annual report 2024 of the AdSP of Sardinia have been approved
Cagliari
Pilot project for the unified issuing of port access permits for haulers
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova's 2024 financial statements unanimously approved
Padua
Revenues up +7.3%
PORTS
Redevelopment works underway at the agri-food hub of the port of Livorno
Leghorn
Works worth six million euros
SHIPPING
Bluferries is ready to put the new ro-pax Athena into service in the Strait of Messina
Messina
It can carry up to 22 trucks or 125 cars and 393 people
PORTS
Approved the financial statement for the financial year 2024 of the AdSP of the Ionian Sea
Taranto
424.8 million port works completed in the last decade
INDUSTRY
Kalmar reports lower quarterly revenue, higher new orders
Helsinki
In the first three months of 2025, net profit was 34.1 million euros (+2%)
PORTS
Antonio Ranieri is the new maritime director of Liguria
Genoa
He takes over from Admiral Piero Pellizzari who was discharged from the service upon reaching the age limit
INDUSTRY
In the first quarter of 2025, China's CIMC recorded a 12.7% increase in container sales
Hong Kong
Revenues grew by +11.0%
PORTS
Last year, the revenues of the Chinese group CMPort increased by +3.1%
Hong Kong
In the first three months of 2025, port terminals handled 36.4 million containers (+5.6%)
PORTS
The financial statements of the AdSP of Western Liguria and the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea have been approved
Genoa/Civitavecchia
INDUSTRY
Konecranes revenues increased by +7.7% in the first three months of 2025
Helsinki
343 million euros of new orders for port vehicles (+37.5%)
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel posts first quarter of growth
Schindellegi
The logistics group's net sales amounted to 6.33 billion Swiss francs (+14.9%)
PORTS
Application by TDT (Grimaldi group) for the construction and management of 50% of the Terminal Darsena Europa in Livorno
Leghorn
The company has requested an extension of the duration of the current concession
PORTS
In 2024, 58 million invested in the modernization of the ports of Livorno, Piombino and the island of Elba
Leghorn
The final budget and the annual report of the AdSP have been approved
PORTS
In the first quarter the port of Valencia handled 1.3 million containers (+3.4%)
Valencia
Transhipment traffic decline
PORTS
EIB advice to strengthen climate resilience of the ports of Volos, Alexandroupolis and Patras
Luxembourg
It will assist port authorities in identifying and managing climate risks
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority has unanimously approved the 2024 financial statement
Naples
ASSOCIATIONS
SOS LOGistica will acquire the qualification of Third Sector Entity
Milan
The association currently has 74 members
PORTS
In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Barcelona and Algeciras decreased
Barcelona/Algeciras
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac transfers intermodal service with Padua to Novara
Noise
Until now the other terminal was the one in Busto Arsizio
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
A conference on maritime engineering works and climate change in Rome on Wednesday
Rome
It will be held at the Auditorium Fondazione MAXXI
MEETINGS
The conference "New sustainable marine fuels - Decarbonize Shipping" will be held in Genoa on Monday
Genoa
PRESS REVIEW
Proposed 30% increase for port tariffs to be in phases, says Loke
(Free Malaysia Today)
Damen Mangalia Unionists Protest Friday Against Possible Closure
(The Romania Journal)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
PORTS
PSA SECH has operated the first 400-meter train at Parco Ferroviario Rugna
Genoa
Capacity up to 20 pairs of trains per day
PORTS
The 2024 financial statement of the Eastern Liguria Port Authority was unanimously approved
The Spice
PORTS
The war clearance preparatory to the expansion of the Ravano Terminal in La Spezia is nearing completion
The Spice
The AdSP has invested over 600 thousand euros in it
PORTS
Francesco Rizzo appointed president of the AdSP of the Strait
Rome
He has repeatedly denounced the uselessness of the construction of the bridge over the Strait
NEWS
US aircraft attack Yemeni port of Ras Isa
Tampa/Beirut
38 dead and over a hundred injured
COMPANIES
In 2025 Stazioni Marittime predicts an increase in ferry and cruise traffic in the port of Genoa
TRANSPORTATION
MIT Mobility Report Highlights Rising Demand for Both Passengers and Freight
Rome
PORTS
In the first quarter, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -5.6%
St. Petersburg
Both dry goods (-5.3%) and liquid bulk (-5.8%) are decreasing
ASSOCIATIONS
Andrea Giachero confirmed as president of Spediporto
Genoa
The board of directors of the association of Genoese freight forwarders has also been renewed for the three-year period 2025-2028
PORTS
Study for monitoring vehicular traffic in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
Milan
Order awarded to Circle and Arelogik
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In Italy, the rail freight transport sector is in deep trouble
Geneva
Fermerci calls for making traffic incentives structural and increasing and for refinancing the incentive for the purchase of locomotives and wagons
SHIPPING
Global Maritime Forum report on optimising ship calls to reduce emissions
Copenhagen
Virtual arrival and just-in-time arrival approaches proposed
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro grew by +15.5%
Joy Taurus
Construction of the "Dockworker’s House" has begun
SHIPPING
GNV has taken delivery of the second of four new ro-pax vessels in China
Genoa
"GNV Orion" will be able to accommodate 1,700 passengers and transport up to 3,080 linear metres of cargo
PORTS
After ten quarters of decline, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong returns to growth
Hong Kong
In the first three months of this year 3.39 million TEUs were handled (+2.1%)
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri acquires stake in WSense
Rome
The ninth FREMM unit "Spartaco Schergat" delivered to the Italian Navy
PORTS
Container traffic at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles increased by 26.6% and 5.2% in the first quarter
Long Beach/Los Angeles
Trump's tariffs impact imminent
PUBLICATIONS
The new edition of the Practical Manual of Maritime Traffic has been presented
Genoa
Written by Assagenti, it turns fifty
PORTS
In the first three months of 2025, the port of Singapore handled 10.5 million containers (+5.8%)
Singapore
In weight, containerized traffic recorded a decrease of -1.4%
PORTS
Regulations signed for LNG bunkering at Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa
Genoa
Define the methods of transferring fuel from ship to ship
SHIPYARDS
Historic shipbuilding brands Uljanik and 3.Maj on the verge of extinction
Zagreb
The State confirms its intention to sell the shipbuilding activities at the two sites of Pula and Rijeka
INSURANCE
Cambiaso Risso has completed the acquisition of the French Somecassur
Genoa
The transalpine company specializes in the insurance of super and mega yachts
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New weekly train service between the port of Gioia Tauro and Verona
Joy Taurus/Verona
Operated by Medlog for the transport of refrigerated goods
RIVER TRANSPORT
EBRD looking for strategic partner for development of Moldovan river port of Giurgiulesti
London
International competition launched
PORTS
Turkish ports set new first-quarter cargo traffic record
Ankara
Historic peak of cargo imported from abroad
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by +37.6%
Taranto
Increase of 854 thousand tons of solid bulk and 265 thousand tons of conventional goods
OFFSHORE
DEME buys Havfram, a company that installs offshore wind farms
Second Right/Washington
Transaction worth approximately 900 million euros
SHIPPING
Rail transport of convoys for Rome Metro started from Reggio Calabria
Rome
Contract awarded by Hitachi Rail to Mercitalia Rail
LOGISTICS
In 2024, the volumes handled by Magli Intermodal Service decreased by -2%
Rezzato
Turnover stable
SHIPPING
Yang Ming records first decline in turnover in March after 14 months of growth
Keelung/Taipei
Evergreen and WHL revenue growth continues
LOGISTICS
The European Commission has approved the acquisition of Germany's Schenker by Denmark's DSV
Brussels
The impact on competition in the markets in which the two companies operate is considered limited
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri - Kayo Agreement to Promote the Development of the Shipbuilding and Naval Industry in Albania
Trieste
Possible creation of a hub for shipbuilding and refitting in the region
LOGISTICS
Recent slight reduction in logistics costs for new factory vehicles
Brussels
AWARDS
Montaresi (AdSP Liguria Orientale) awarded with the "Port Oscar"
Miami
The event has reached its eighteenth edition
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2025, containers carried by OOCL vessels increased by +9.3%
Hong Kong
Revenues up +16.8%
LAW
The AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas wins in appeal against Zen Yacht
Joy Taurus
Company ordered to pay back rent
NEWS
A large shipment of cocaine was seized in the port of Livorno
Leghorn
Two tons of drugs identified by Customs and Financial Police personnel
SHIPYARDS
Navantia renews agreement with American cruise group Royal Caribbean
Miami
To date, the Cadiz shipyard has carried out maintenance, repair and refurbishment work on 45 of the group's ships.
