The Russian government today announced a program to give strong
to the shipbuilding sector, which provides for the
2036 a +61% increase in shipyard capacity
national sectors in both the defence and defence sectors
civil to reach +73% by 2050. Production alone
is expected to increase by +61% and
+64% within the two deadlines and particular attention will be paid to
aimed at creating a fleet capable of operating on the route
North Sea, in anticipation of an increase in the number of ships
which should rise to 51 by 2036 and to 135
by 2050.
Among the purposes of the plan there is also the replacement of
Ship components imported from abroad with production
national level, with the aim of achieving half of these
produced in Russia by 2036 to rise to 80% by 2050,
and to double the number of repair sites
in order to triple the volumes of these activities
made in Russia. The programme also includes the development of
human resources by increasing the total number of workers in the
sector from the current 166 thousand to 190 thousand in 2036 and 200 thousand in 2036.
2050.
The ordinance approving the plan was signed by the
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who announced that in the coming
Six years for the development of shipbuilding will be
more than 500 billion rubles (six billion rubles) have been allocated
dollars). "It is a record volume of
funding for the sector".
Illustrating the program, he specified that for the definition
the dynamics of the plan were also taken into account
of the dismantling of ships currently in operation, most of the
part of which - he recalled - have been built over the years
'70s and '80s of the last century. "The baseline scenario of the
strategy until 2036 - he announced - provides for the construction of
over 1,600 civil ships and maritime equipment in the shipyards
Russian naval forces. Among the priorities of maritime transport are
the Northern Sea Route and the North-South Transport Corridor.
The focus - the Prime Minister specified - is on the
development of skills in large tonnage projects, including
tankers, gas carriers, tankers and bulk carriers. We also provide
Particular attention to the construction of icebreakers and ships
for refueling and maintenance as well as, of course,
the accelerated renewal of the passenger and fishing fleet".
Mishustin stressed that the strategy mainly passes through
through an in-depth modernization of existing construction sites and
through the elimination of capacity shortages
production with the construction of new shipyards. "In the
at the same time - he added - it is necessary to multiply the share
of serial construction of civilian ships, which will increase the
the attractiveness of prices". In particular, it is envisaged
whereas the share of serial civilian ships produced by Russian shipyards
will increase from 30% to 50% of the total production volume
by 2036 and will rise to 80% by 2050.
Mishustin clarified that, however, "the absolute priority
of Russian shipbuilders remains the fulfilment of orders for the
defense of the State. In this case, the main document remains the
Strategy for the development of the Navy, the version of which until 2050
is being prepared. And of course - he pointed out -
The civil and military tasks of shipyards must be
synchronized".