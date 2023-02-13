testata inforMARE
EDITORIAL
To talk about deaths at work MIT does not talk to those who represent them
Forgetfulness or deliberate choice? Read it and maybe you'll find out
Roma
February 13, 2023
"Civitavecchia, Rixi : Ennesima tragedy, Mit summons Assoports and terminalists," the editorial office said in a statement on Friday. The inception of the meeting is aimed at discussing the problems of job security at ports after two port workers died last week from accidents in the Trieste and Civitavecchia scars. The League's statement said : " Safety at work is an unavoidable priority. In anticipation of knowing the outcome of the investigation into the dynamics of the tragedies in Trieste and Civitavecchia, in the coming days we will make the point at the Mit with the Assoports and Assiterminal trade associations. At the centre we will put the analysis and assessment of risks related to the operating conditions in commercial ports. It is imperative for us to ensure safe and healthy working conditions are ensured. " "The MP and Deputy Minister at Mit Edoardo Rixi said in a statement," the press office said in a statement.

Indisputably, that note was news : the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in the person of Deputy Minister Rixi, intends to confront the representations of the port world in order to assess the situation and eventually decide new measures to ensure safety and, as far as possible, prevent these tragedies from happening again. Our newspaper, having extensively talked about the two incidents and the reactions of the port sector actors, on Friday had temporarily placed in a desk drawer the tightened note of the League's press office with the intent of use it, possibly, in case we had further material-other news and novelties-to publish an additional article.

In addition, the statement from the League's press office to those who read it seemed incomplete, perhaps drafted hastily with the aim of making it timely to know what the steps of the Ministry led by the lectern Matteo Salvini relied on from the deputy, also a leghist, Edoardo Rixi. Moreover, in the time of Twitter's chirping it seems that there are not only the minutes, but not even the seconds necessary to dwell on whether what has been written is correct, or complete or even sensible.

The statement issued in those hours by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, which is the copy-glue of that of the League's press office, did not make clear in that sense. So both of them stayed in the drawer of our newsroom.

And this is because, if it is certainly news that the Ministry conveys the parts of the port world in a double tragedy like last week's, it is, however, predictable, even for our readers, that the dicastery will do so. in a circumstance of the genre. Those of us who put the two statements back in the drawer, in onor of the real, wondered whether the news was to be published immediately, not so much because it considered it essential that our readers were made aware of the fact that the Ministry had decided to bring together representatives of the port sector, how much rather because this convocation seemed aimed only at some of the parts of the port world. This, though, seemed impossible to him, given that these are important issues to be addressed by listening to all the parties in the lawsuit. Those who locked the two messages in a drawer were the conviction that, between a chirp to the twitterists and a facebookian post, or perhaps a video on TikTok or a reel on Instagram, those who had written them had lost their way to the streets a few lines. on the keyboard.

Two port workers have died and the competent ministry will convene the association representing the port authorities (Assoports) and the association representing employers (Assiterminal) and does not convene who represents the port workers, i.e. the victims? Impossible, it has been answered by shutting down the drawer our superficial and equally sbrigadier editor (of which we do not name, for charity of homeland). It will have been-he thought, perhaps convinced that he thus certifies his own competence and professional correctness-an unculpable omission. To those who have never happened, he has been said to have thought that he (who proclaims himself pacifist) certainly would not have carved out the first stone.

And instead the beautiful tomo of our colleague, who for hours made the faux tonal while hinting that he was wrong, bucked a news story. Because this is news, other than a forgivable omission, an inculpable omission : at the meeting, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport did not invite the trade unions, i.e. the representatives of those who died, enrolled or not that they were at one of the union initials.

More and more conscious, now after now, of his topicality, our colleague has been rushing digitally to social networks, eager to find words that comforts his ego and validate his actions. Ahimis, he didn't find any. And yet, to not be mistaken one more time, he has departed from the very many social updates of the dicastery holder, always very nutritious of what Matteo Salvini has to say. Among the ones on the posts, he has read of it like : " has left an extraordinary hiring plan of vigilantes and with the Railways we are collaborating so side-by-side that it is already reality FS Security that has the objective of improving and streamlining control services in stations. They are concrete results " ; others on the election campaign in Lombardy ; another that reads " we had promised and we are carrying out it : exemplary punishments for those who abuse, abandon and kill pets. Next week we will present as the League a proposed bill, written with several associations, to protect the four-legged friends. More severe jail sentences for animal murderers, a bonus for those who spread violence on social media, the institution of the crime of carnage for those who spread poisoned food, a ban on the sale of collars that hurt the animals, and not only that. Down your hands ". Do you want Salvini, so rightly outraged by those who hurt animals, that our editor has been told, at this point, that he does not regret the death of human beings? And, so, down to scroll through other posts hoping to find what he still hadn't found. In vain : between a " this morning at the construction site of the Olympic village of Milan-Cortina 2026 ", a" down your hands from dogs and cats " (repetita iuvant), a " donation number 89 for Avis Milano made ", there was clearly no room for the dead at work.

The wooden head as it is, our editor (he will not remain so long) has had an illumination : but sure! Salvini does not deal with these issues, he has delegated them. Of ports and sea-he has finally remembered (and this will cost him a dismissal for the right cause)-he occupies his deputy Rixi. So here it is, our own, frantically scaring the social of the vice minister, jumping from a " the work of the construction site for the realization of the Olympic Village of Milan-Cortina 2026, at the former railway stopover in Porta Romana, has accumulated an advance of 4 months and the aim is that at the end of December the buildings reach the height of the roof. The example of how the #Olimpiadi, which we strongly wanted, has accelerated a construction site that without the Games would still be empty ", to a" according to Taste Atlas, one of the most important sites dedicated to local foods, the Recco focaccia is the best dish in the world in the salt bakery ", to get to a" the meeting at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport with Minister Matteo Salvini, attended by two deputy ministers and the governors of Abruzzo and Marche, was called after a fatal accident on the A14 ". Here, we are, he exulted our own. In fact, shortly after : " health and safety -he tweeted, facebooked, tiktokato and instagrammed Rixi- must be a priority in any job. It is important to strengthen the training and culture of safety at work to prevent such tragedies ". But he did not speak of the two victims in the ports, but of a previous fatal accident at a construction site in the Third Valico.

" All his attempts have been empty, today our colleague has not presented himself in the newsroom, perhaps presaging what would have happened to him. At least so we interpreted it, given that some of us (lively) preyed upon him to let him know that it is all true, that the unions have confirmed : they have not been summoned.

Just as at our tapin colleague, however, even to the unionists this has appeared far-fetched, incredible, inconceivable and astonishing. "We hope that the secretary general of Uiltransport, Claudio Tarlazzi, who may not have read social media or perhaps, more wisely, has not done so knowing that there is talk of everything less than what we should be talking about," said the secretary general of Uiltransport, who has not read the social media. failure to convene the unions at the table announced by Minister Salvini and Deputy Minister Rixi, to take stock of the security at ports, is just a forgetfulness to which remedy will be immediately remedied. " "In dealing with the issue of security, linked to the issue of the early exodus for port workers, it cannot be ruled out who represents the workers in the sector," he said. We would not want to be forced to proclaim another strike action to express our own instances and make the voice of the port workers feel. "

Given that for Tarlazzi it is lapalissian that we cannot discuss the safety of port workers without confronting those who represent them, we must reluctally admit that our colleague may have made the same consideration as well. If proximately on inforMARE you will read a parade of notes, statements, comments, outlets, even of only one or two lines, you will understand that the tapin has not lost your job and that, in the fear of wrongdoing, it is passively publishing everything that comes. And since what comes to us daily is thousands of times more than it is published, prepare to read about dogs, cats, canaries, milledians, petunions and how beautiful their city is early in the morning.
