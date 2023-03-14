This year Fincantieri's workload will create hundreds of new jobs in Friuli Venezia Giulia
680 employment opportunities are planned. Recruiting Day on April 18th
Trieste
March 14, 2023
As a result of the growth of the group's workload navalmeccanico Fincantieri is expected to be hired during the course of this year of 680 workers in Friuli Venezia Giulia, of which over 500 people both directly from the company and in the related companies. In view of this increase in staff Fincantieri, in collaboration with the Employment Services of Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and the Municipality of Monfalcone, will organize a Recruiting Day scheduled for the next 18 April at the Municipality of Monfalcone. In addition to Fincantieri, the companies of the Marine Interiors group will participate and Naval Services Center, and about 30 related companies that are currently looking for specialized personnel for the offices of Monfalcone, Ronchi dei Legionari, San Giorgio di Nogaro and Trieste.
Open positions are visible on the website of the Region (https://eventi.regione.fvg.it/Eventi/dettaglioEvento.asp?evento=20881) and it will be possible to apply until April 10th. Profiles received will be pre-selected by the recruiters of the Center for the Employment of the Region and those deemed online will be convened for face-to-face interviews on Recruiting Day. For only open positions for the Trieste offices, the interviews take place will take place remotely in the days following the 18th April.
As far as professional figures are concerned, Fincantieri is looking for production and design technicians; production supervisors, skilled workers (carpenters, welders, electricians, pipe workers, assemblers) for the Monfalcone headquarters and structural and structural designers plants, buyers, planners and controllers, supply chain analysts and IT analyst for the one in Trieste. Marine Interiors searches for the locations of Ronchi dei Legionari and Pordenone furniture designers and technicians quality and budgeting, while Naval Services Center for the headquarters of San Giorgio di Nogaro is looking for development staff production processes and skilled workers (plasma cutting, maintenance). The other companies participating in the Recruiting Day (BH Project; C.M.P.; Comin; Conit; Blue Line Group Consortium; Cowork Consortium; Delat; Esse Group; ETI; Famila; Gdue Ships; GMR Group S; I.D.A.L. Group; M.R.S. New Technology; Marine Work System; MES; Monferr; Naval Sud; Officile Cercato; Oma Nord & Engineering Construction; Wave; Petrol Works; Pigozzi Tech; S.B.T. Assembly; S.G.M.; SCS Group; SEM Group; Sories Group; TEN03) operate in the shipbuilding sector and are looking for workers (tubists; Carpenters; Welders; Electricians; CQC drivers; scaffolding; sandblasters-sprayers; plant fitters; channelers; Employees cleaning), employees (technicians for surveys on board the ship and for management Components; Designers; experienced administrative managers).
"The profiles we are looking for for recruitment purposes - has explained Luciano Sale, Director of Human Resources and Real Estate at Fincantieri - embrace a very wide spectrum of skills necessary to oversee and support the different phases of the Ship order. We are looking in particular for skilled workers, design and production technicians, figures operating in the order management, procurement and IT and They also include junior or internship profiles for which it is not Experience required. The numerous insertions, both directly in the group that in the companies of the supply chain, are necessary to cope with to our workload which, also thanks to the great increase recorded in the last twelve months, amounts today to a value total of over 34 billion euros for 109 ships, including one important share for the Monfalcone shipyard».
"The experience of the Recruiting Day, which began in 2019 - has highlighted Anna Maria Cisint, mayor of Monfalcone - performs a real leap in quality, first of all for the part of hiring directly under Fincantieri, then for the entity the posts identified and the qualifications concerned, which give a very significant response to the need to promote employment of the local workforce and are part of the perspective of strengthening a production model based on the qualification of workers, factor that has always historically been a strong point of the relationship between the territory and the shipyard. It is a of the objectives of the Pact for Jobs, strongly desired by the municipal administration and signed with all parties Entrepreneurs and trade unions last May. Sharing this path between local and regional institutions and Fincantieri represents the instrument for the protection of employment, dignity of work and the development of training, in a context in which Our shipyards confirm a leadership position which is strengthened by the commitment of the new management and which has in Monfalcone the leading plant for construction of large cruise ships'.
Referring to the Recruiting Day, the regional councilor for Labor, training, education, research, university and family, Alessia Rosolen - noted that "it is becoming clear to All the importance of these paths, and also large companies They understood. There are no more spaces to work alone, but - it has emphasized - an efficient system of which the centers for employment are an integral and reference part, at the service of the territory. It is a virtuous synergy, built around shared, structured, tailor-made policies, which is was able to design training activities specialists based on the needs of the shipbuilding and to facilitate the crossing between demand and job offer with recruitment days such as today's. The difficulty in recent years has been that of making people understand the potential of public service and of the active labour market policy interventions put in place by the regional administration'.
