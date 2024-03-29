VTTI and IKAV will acquire control of the LNG Adriatic regasification terminal

Dutch terminalist company VTTI and German asset management company IKAV have set up a consortium to acquire a majority of the capital of the LNG Terminale Adriatic Srl, the company that manages the offshore plant for reception, the storage and regasification of liquefied natural gas that is located in the Adriatic Sea in front of the Venetian coast. The regasification terminal has an annual capacity of 9.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas.
Currently the social capital of LNG Adriatic is split between ExxonMobil Italiana Gas (70.7%), the company of the ExxonMobil Group, Qatar Terminal Company Limited (22.0%), affiliate of Qatar Energy, and Snam Spa (7.3%).