In the second quarter, the revenues of China's COSCO Shipping Ports increased by +4.5%

In the second quarter of this year, a period in which the
The group's container terminals handled record traffic
equal to almost 28.5 million TEUs
(
of 22
July
2024), the revenues of China's COSCO Shipping Ports
recorded an increase of +4.5% over the April-June period of
2023 having amounted to $377.1 million. The profit
amounted to €69.9 million (+0.6%) and net profit
to $92.4 million (-11.4%).
In the first half of 2024, the company's revenues
terminal operators totaled 709.8 million dollars, with a
growth of +3.0% over the first six months of last year. The profit
operating income was €120.6 million (-4.7%) and net profit of
$168.9 million (-7.1%).