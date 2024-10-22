Fincantieri and Consulenti del Lavoro sign a memorandum of understanding for the certification ASSE.CO

The Fincantieri shipbuilding group and the Fondazione Studi del
National Council of the Order of Labour Consultants have
signed a memorandum of understanding for the application of the
certification ASSE.CO., which is issued by the consultants of the
work to certify the regularity of companies in the
management of employment relationships and at the same time promote and
spreading the culture of legality. The goal is to
further promote the regularity of contributions,
remuneration and economic in the management of employment relationships in the
shipbuilding supply chain.
The pilot project will involve a sample of 40 companies
strategic activities of the supply chain, with particular attention to construction sites
of Fincantieri in Monfalcone and Marghera where they are concentrated
important orders for the construction of large cruise ships.
"The asseveration ASSE.CO. - underlined Luciano Sale,
Human Resources and Real Estate Director of Fincantieri -
represents a crucial step in strengthening working relationships
based on transparency and accountability, a value
essential for the future of the shipbuilding industry
".