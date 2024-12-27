The tender for the construction of the Albanian port of Porto Romano has been restarted

The international tender launched ended unsuccessfully
this summer for the construction of the Albanian port of Porto Romano
because the offers received were deemed inadequate,
yesterday the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy,
Belinda Balluku, announced the restart of the tender procedure
for the construction of the new port of call, in which it is planned to
transfer the activities of the commercial port of Durres, in
how much - he highlighted - the project is strategic for
Albania and for the region of Durres. For the realization of the
First phase of the project, an investment of up to
39.3 billion Albanian lek (390 million euros).
The new deadline for the submission of bids is
has been set for 7 February, with the aim of
complete the first phase of the works within 40 months.
In the port areas of Durres left free from activities
commercial a marina designed to be built
from the Emirati Eagle Hills.