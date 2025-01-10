Filt Cgil urges to throw the Antitrust Authority's proposal on port work in the bin
D'Alessio: The AGCM has not analyzed the real dangers to the integrity of the principle of competition
Roma
January 10, 2025
«The Italian Competition Authority
once again he tries to intervene with a straight leg on the sector of
ports, trying again to undermine the current rule that
regulates the self-handling of port operations". It has
denounced the national secretary of the Filt Cgil, Amedeo
D'Alessio, referring to the proposal for competitive reform
presented at the end of last year to Parliament
in view of the annual law on competition, a part of which
substantial concerns port work.
In particular, in its proposals for competitive reform,
the AGCM, referring to the issues of labour and self-production
ports, pointed out that "one of the factors limiting the
competitiveness of Italian ports is the longest time in
required for port operations, which translates into a
more days spent in port by ships and therefore in
higher costs for shipping companies". Second
Antitrust, "greater flexibility in the use of the
available manpower can help to make more
efficient port operations and therefore reduce the time spent
in port by the ship', flexibility that - in the opinion
of the AGCM, "is limited, among other things, by the prohibition
of the exchange of labour between the different state-owned areas given in
concession to the same company or to subjects in any case to the same
(contained in the current wording of Article 18,
paragraph 9, of Law 84/1994) and by the heavy restrictions to which it is
the use of self-handling has been subject to the
199-bis of Decree-Law 34/2020, converted, with amendments,
by Law no. 77/2020 (already the subject of previous
reports29). The latter provision, which introduced the
paragraphs 4-bis and ter of Article 16 of Law 84/1994 - recalled
- has limited the right to self-production of
port operations and services, making it possible only where
in the port of docking there is no necessary equipment or
workers and subordinating the use of self-production to a series of
of onerous requirements, including possession by the carrier
of suitable personnel "additional" to the
the staff of the ship safety and operation table,
which must also be "exclusively dedicated"
to carry out these operations. The need for
additional staff imposes additional costs on the carrier, which
risk translating into a de facto ban on self-handling".
For the AGCM, "these stringent constraints, to the extent that
create a de facto exclusivity in favor of the workers' companies
would be contrary to the legislation protecting the
competition. This appears to be confirmed by the recent ruling
6523/2024 of the Council of State, in which the judge
stated that "the ambiguity of the regulatory text requires
to the College to choose the meaning [...] that leads back to
the standard to the necessary compliance with the regulatory framework
European Union of reference, which does not tolerate the existence of
dominant positions or exclusive rights for transactions
ports, unless they are services of economic interest
general".
The Antitrust Authority therefore suggested "to amend this rule
in order to support the competitiveness of Italian ports,
also compared to neighbouring ports in other Member States where it is
it is possible to resort to self-handling with greater freedom,
also providing further incentives to the efficiency of managers
port services". For the AGCM, "this proposal,
moreover, it does not conflict with the indispensable requirements of
protection of working conditions, which appear to be guaranteed by the
scrupulous verification of compliance with the provisions of the contract
National Collective of Workers of Seafarers and
relevant safety standards".
Hoping that the brief presented by the AGCM "will not be
taken into consideration by Parliament", the manager
national team of the Filt Cgil noted that "it is really
incomprehensible how the Authority has not in the least
analyzed the real dangers to the integrity of the principle
and what are the real distortions that can be
endanger the public aspect and the general interest
of our port system. The current rule on self-handling -
highlighted Amedeo D'Alessio - protects the safety of workers
port and maritime authorities, preventing the spread of forms of
unfair competition between companies or outright social dumping
and salary. It is false to say that one of the factors that
limit the competitiveness of Italian ports is the
longer time on average required for port operations".
"The regulated market of ports - he underlined again
D'Alessio - is the essential element for a correct
operation of the port logistics system since it does not
allows individual companies to condition the tariffs and
consumer prices for the exclusive prerogative of one's own interests and at
To the detriment of everyone, starting with the workers. We ask ourselves,
therefore, whether it is really useful to the country to have an Authority that
instead of regulating the market, it facilitates its deregulation
without in the least concern for the dominant positions that are being
already configuring not only in the maritime and port sector".
The national secretary of the Filt Cgil has therefore urged
to set aside the Antitrust Authority's proposal on port work and to
rather, to open "a discussion on the various issues that
need to be studied in depth starting from several times
Port reform announced, otherwise we will be ready
to take action in all locations and in all permitted ways in order to
to protect the regulated world of work in ports".
