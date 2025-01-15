Sharp drop of -17.1% in freight traffic in the port of Taranto in 2024
In the last quarter alone, the decline was -3.0%
Taranto
January 15, 2025
In 2024, freight traffic in the port of Taranto
suffered a sharp contraction of -17.1% as they were moved
12.11 million tonnes of cargo compared to 14.61 million tonnes
in the previous year. The goods alone at the landing marked a
decrease of -21.7% to 6.70 million tons and those
at embarkation decreased by -10.7% to 5.40 million
Tons. Overall, all the
types of goods with the exception of liquid bulk which, with 4.15
million tonnes, recorded a slight decrease of
-1.7% on 2023. Dry bulk cargo totaled 6.05 million
tons (-19.7%). The decrease in goods is also significant
with 1.75 million tonnes (-34.5%) and that of
Goods in containers with 149 thousand tons (-16.4%) for 16,114 TEUs
(-60.3%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, the decline in traffic
was less marked as 3.43
million tonnes of goods, -3.0% less than in the previous year.
corresponding period of the previous year. The attenuation of the
was produced by the +5.2% increase in
dry bulk rose to 1.82 million tons. Bulk
amounted to 1.13 million tonnes (-5.0%). The
conventional goods amounted to 476 thousand tons (-18.4%) and
containerized goods recorded a drop of -81.7%
having settled at less than 8 thousand tons with a
handling of containers equal to 1,253 TEUs (-85.6%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher