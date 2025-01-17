Luka Koper has ordered four new wheeled gantry cranes from Konecranes

Luka Koper, the company that manages the port of Koper, has
ordered four new gantry cranes from Finland's Konecranes
which will be the first vehicles of this type powered by
exclusively with electricity that will be used in the
Slovenian port of call. The power source, in fact, will be
taken directly from the electricity grid or, alternatively, will be
used the electricity stored in the batteries referred to in the
cranes are equipped.
The four cranes will be taken over from the end of
this year and will replace vehicles currently in service that are
worn out and less environmentally friendly.