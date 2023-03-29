Last year in Greece, 593 ships were subjected to repair work (-0.7%)
The tonnage of gross tonnage has increased by 7.3%
Pireo
March 29, 2023
In 2022, the number of ships undergoing repair work in Greece slightly decreased by -0.7% percent, having been carried out on 593 naval units compared to 597 in the previous year. The tonnage of gross tonnage of ships repaired last year has instead increased by 7.3% percent since it amounted to 8.55 million tonnes.
Most of the ships repaired in 2022 have been subjected to work in the repair sites. In particular, 66.1% of the ships repaired (392 vessels, + 4.5%), for a total gross tonnage of 5.91 million tsl (+ 26.0%), was repaired in repair yards and the remaining 33.9% (201 vessels, -9.5%), for a total tonnage amounting to 2.64 million of tsl (-19.4%), has been repaired in the dry dock.
