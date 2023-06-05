Katoen Natie buys Belgium's Crossport

The Luxembourg logistics group Katoen Natie, which is present in Italy with the ownership of the freight village of Rivalta Scrivia and with the participation together with the Gavio group at the company Rivalta Terminal Europe, bought the company Belgian logistics Crossport, which operates in Wachtebeke, near the Ghent port where Katoen Natie owns and operates logistics sites of the total capacity of 375 thousand square meters. Crossport, which was founded in 2016 and employs 15 people, has a storage capacity of 120 thousand square meters, of which 51 thousand square meters of covered areas.