The president of the Liguria Region, the former president of the Port Authority of Western Liguria and the entrepreneur Spinelli are accused of corruption
Among those reached by the measures, the president of Ente Bacini
Genova
May 7, 2024
This morning the soldiers of the Provincial Command of the Guard of
Finanza di Genova have executed an order of
application of coercive and prohibitory precautionary measures
personal and real issued yesterday by the investigating judge
before the Court of Genoa, at the request of the
Public Prosecutor's Office filed on 27 December, in the
Paolo Emilio Signorini, former Chairman
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
(accused of bribery in the exercise of office and for acts
contrary to official duties, to which the measure of the
pre-trial detention in prison), the President of the Region
Liguria, Giovanni Toti (accused of corruption for the exercise of the
and for acts contrary to official duties, the recipient of the
precautionary measure of house arrest), by Aldo Spinelli,
Entrepreneur in the logistics, port and real estate sectors
(recipient of the precautionary measure of house arrest,
accused of corruption against Paolo Emilio Signorini and the
President of the Liguria Region), his son Roberto Spinelli,
entrepreneur in the logistics and real estate sector (recipient
the prohibitory measure of the temporary prohibition on the exercise of
entrepreneurial and professional activity, accused of
corruption against the President of the Liguria Region),
Mauro Vianello, entrepreneur operating in the port of
Genoa and president of Ente Bacini (recipient of the measure
prohibition of the temporary prohibition of the activity
accused of corruption in the
Paolo Emilio Signorini), as well as Francesco
Moncada, member of the Board of Directors of Esselunga, Matteo
Cozzani, Head of Cabinet of the President of the Liguria Region,
Arturo Angelo Testa and Italo Maurizio Testa, representatives of the
Riesina community of Genoa, and Venanzio Maurici.
The Public Prosecutor's Office has announced that against
Signorini, and Aldo and Roberto Spinelli, the investigating judge also ordered the
preventive seizure of financial resources and assets for
a total amount of over 570 thousand euros, considered to be the profit of the
alleged corruption offences.
In a note, the Public Prosecutor's Office explains that "to the president of the
The Liguria Region is accused of having accepted from Aldo Spinelli and
Roberto Spinelli the promises of various funding and received
a total of €74,100', 'to 'find a
solution" for the transformation of the free beach of
Punta Dell'Olmo from "free" to "private", by
facilitate the tering of a building practice related to the complex
real estate in Punta Dell'Olmo of interest to Aldo Spinelli and
Roberto Spinelli is pending at the regional offices,
speed up and approve the thirty-year renewal of the
concession of the Bulk Terminal to Terminal Rinfuse Genova Srl
(55% owned by Spinelli Srl) pending before the Committee
management of the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
approved on 2.12.2021, to assign to Spinelli the
former Carbonile ITAR and Carbonile Levante port areas (assignment of
on 7.6.22 and 19.12.22 respectively),
assign Spinelli a state-owned area in use by the concessionaire
Società Autostrade (ASPI), to facilitate the entrepreneur in the
practice of "burial" of Calata Concenter (approved
by the Management Committee on 29.7.2022)'.
The President of the Liguria Region and Matteo Cozzani
disputed that he had accepted Francesco Moncada's promise,
member of the board of directors of Esselunga, a loan
illicit.
To Paolo Emilio Signorini, current CEO of
Iren multi-utility company, is disputed to have accepted, in its capacity as
Chairman of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Western Liguria, utilities and other promises of usefulness
by Aldo Spinelli «in the face of the commitment to accelerate the
scheduling of the file in the Management Committee (by him
chairman) for the renewal of the concession of the Bulk Terminal to the
Terminal Rinfuse Genova Srl (55% owned by Spinelli Srl) and
for having renewed the abovementioned concession for thirty years,
to favour Aldo Spinelli in the concession of additional port spaces
during the remaining three years of his term of office at the
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, and in particular in the
concession of the Enel areas (former Carbonile) and in the practice of
"tombamento" of Calata Concenter, to allow Aldo
Spinelli, an illegal occupation of the area of the former Carbonile on the
East North and South in the absence of a legitimating title'. The
The Public Prosecutor's Office specifies that "the benefits consisted of:
delivery by Aldo Spinelli of €15,000 in cash to
Paolo Emilio Signorini on 14.7.2022; in having Aldo Spinelli,
in the period from 31.12.21 to 12.3.23, procured to Signorini
22 luxury stays in Monte Carlo at the Hotel de Paris in Monte
Carlo, for a total of 42 nights, including games at the
casino and extra services such as in-room services, massages and
beauty treatments, a tent place on the beach of the structure
during the summer and participation in events
such as the final of the international tennis tournament
"Rolex Monte Carlo Masters" or theme nights with attached
musical performance, reserved for the most important customers of the
Monte Carlo Casinos with a total value of more than
€42,000, as well as chips to place bets on the House
from Monte Carlo Game, a Chanel bag (gift intended for third parties)
on 31.12.2021 a Cartier gold bracelet with a value of
€7,200 (gift intended for third parties) on 30.7.2022, in the
the entrepreneur offered on 28.1.2022 to Signorini an assignment with
salary of €300,000 per year at the end of the
mandate as Chairman of the Port System Authority
of the Western Ligurian Sea, in having the entrepreneur offered in
dated 16.12.2022 to Signorini the possibility of arranging,
during a planned trip to Las Vegas, of a large amount of
of money, drawing on the availability of the
credit of Aldo Spinelli'.
In addition, Signorini is also accused of "having
received from Mauro Vianello (owner of 54.19% of the shares
of the company Santa Barbara Srl, active in the business sector
transport and communications and specialising in
Fire prevention, surveillance and first aid services
within the port of Genoa), in the face of a measure that
provided for an increase in the hourly rate for the services of the
supplementary service of the company Santa Barbara Srl, the
availability of a car owned by
Vianello to reach and return from Montecarlo on the dates
of 15 and 18 April 2022 respectively, the payment of the
invoice dated 27/06/2022 for the amount of € 6,600.00 issued to
in favour of Paolo Emilio Signorini by the company in charge
the organization of the wedding banquet of Signorini's daughter,
an Apple watch worth €439 (gift intended for third parties
persons - purchase made on or before 1.8.2022), - a
stay in the apartment owned by Vianello from
3.8.2022 to 10.8.2022, made available by the entrepreneur to the
wife and daughter of Paolo Emilio Signorini'.
